The City of Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency for Monday and Tuesday.
According to a release from the city on Sunday, the designation comes in response to dangerous heat forecasted for early this week. Meteorologists predict temperatures will reach the mid-90s both days but humidity is expected to drive higher heat indexes.
The declaration begins at 12 p.m. on Monday, and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, though the city warns it may be extended if the forecast worsens.
It activates the city’s emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s (PCA) Heatline, cooling centers, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.
The City says the PCA heatline (215-765-9040) will be open from 12 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, and from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Locations for cooling buses, cooling centers, and public spray grounds are all available on this map. This year, 50 of the 70 city public pools are also open, and are another option to beat the heat.
