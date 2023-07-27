outlaw, kenney

Danielle M. Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Commissioner, and Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city will sue three local gun shops who have allowed straw purchases. — PHILADEPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw,  and City Council President Darrell Clarke announced that the City of Philadelphia is suing three area gun shop owners for their role in allegedly accommodating illegal straw purchases.

The city is specifically suing two Northeast Philadelphia-based vendors - Franks Gun Shop and Shooting Range and Delia’s Gun Shop – as well as the Jamison, Pa.-based Tanner’s Sports Center.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.