Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and City Council President Darrell Clarke announced that the City of Philadelphia is suing three area gun shop owners for their role in allegedly accommodating illegal straw purchases.
The city is specifically suing two Northeast Philadelphia-based vendors - Franks Gun Shop and Shooting Range and Delia’s Gun Shop – as well as the Jamison, Pa.-based Tanner’s Sports Center.
All three have illegal practices that “have allowed guns to fall into the hands of minors, criminals and other individuals who are not permitted to possess a firearm,” said Renee Garcia, Law Department Chair of Litigation for the City of Philadelphia. City officials are demanding that the gun shops “compensate Philadelphia for the harm created by their illegal actions.”
“We all know that the impact of gun violence profoundly affects us across the city, including the sense of security that should be inherent in our neighborhoods -- and this cannot continue,” said Commissioner Outlaw. "The Philadelphia Police Department -- we are here and we are proud to stand with our fellow stakeholders to reiterate our commitment to safeguard the lives of those who work, live, and play in our beautiful city.…We are here to protect our neighborhoods, and we are here to bring those who facilitate these illegal activities to justice,” she added.
Kenney said the shops “sell to people who use guns to kill wound and maim our residents. This costs taxpayers millions of dollars each year in law enforcement and public safety.” According to Kenney, from 2015-2019 1,300 guns were traced to the defendants' businesses – guns that end up “on chaos-filled streets” mostly in Philadelphia. “These gun shop owners turn a blind eye to the consequences of their actions all for the sake of making money,” said Kenney.
The gun-shops’ practices stem from greed, said the mayor. “As the evidence makes clear-- they knew exactly what they were doing…they were profiting off the mayhem that their actions created. We must appeal to the very pockets that they put their money in –give it up,” said Kenney.
“So, today were are filing this lawsuit," he added. "Our hearts go out to the families and to everyone affected by gun violence. We are taking every possible step to end gun violence in our city…we have to resort to civil lawsuits in order to get them where they really live.”
“I don’t think the framers of the Constitution ever thought that the 2nd Amendment would apply to a semi-automatic,” said Kenney.
The lawsuit, which is being handled by Kramer and Levin, and by Everytown Law, alleges that Franks, Delia’s and Tanners have violated federal and state laws by engaging in straw-purchase transactions,” said Garcia. “In these transactions, the buyers claimed to have purchased the guns themselves, when actually,” they were for people who may not lawfully own firearms.
“These shops know it is illegal to sell straw purchases-- they are routinely trained by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to spot red flags of straw purchases,” said Garcia. “And although they know that we have documented many instances where they sell multiples of the same type of gun to the same person over, and over again, in all -cash transactions -- our research for this case traced over 150 purchases of these straw guns back to these three gun shops.”
“We believe there are many more straw purchase guns out on the streets,” said Garcia. “The facts allege, in our lawsuit, that Franks, Tanners and Delia’s failed to fulfill their duties as responsible firearms dealers. Their reckless business practices have resulted in loss of life, and many other preventable tragedies…Today we seek to hold these shops civilly-accountable for their negligence and for the creation of an ongoing, public nuisance,” said Garcia.
At the end of the day –these three gun shops are part of the gun violence problem, according to Clarke. “We talked about responsibility—who is responsible for the drugs flowing through our streets?… Who is responsible for the mayhem in our streets?” asked Clarke. “At the end of the day there are three -- and I’m sure there are more weapons establishments in the state of Pennsylvania who are responsible for making sure these guns are sold to the right people. We want to make sure that these guns are not on the streets of Philadelphia.” He thanked the team of Kenney, Outlaw and the litigation team for “participating in the fight to make a dent in this issue.”
Guns sold by each vendor named in the lawsuit have been used in homicides and non-fatal shootings and continue to be recovered in Philadelphia in connection with crimes such as home invasion, robbery, narcotics possession and distribution, vehicle theft and other violent crimes, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“Straw purchases represent a disturbing trend that has plagued our society for far too long,” said Outlaw. “By exploiting loopholes in the system, these bad actors can continue to undermine our collective safety.”
“Our officers and law enforcement officers work tirelessly to keep our streets safe," said Outlaw, "but the availability of straw purchase weapons presents an immense burden on their efforts. It diverts our limited resources, our time, and our staffing away from addressing other pressing issues and intensifies the challenges facing our communities."
She said the lawsuit "sends a clear message to those who attempt to exploit…for personal gain and profit. I am pleased that the Kenney administration has used all legal means at their disposal to hold accountable those who hope to profit from the misery of others.“
Firearms manufacturers and dealers are protected by PLCAA laws – or the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act of 2005. PLCAA says that gun dealers may not be held liable when crimes are committed with their firearms—except when have a reason to suspect that a gun is intended for use in a criminal act. Then they may be sued for “negligent entrustment.”
“These specific businesses have repeatedly chosen to turn a blind eye to illegal conduct thereby endangering all of Philadelphia,” said Alla Lefkowitz, Senior Director of Affirmative Litigation for Everytown Law. “Straw purchase is one of the common ways that firearms are funneled to individuals who are determined to be too dangerous to have them,” she said.
“The battle against the scourge of gun violence does not rest soley on the shoulders of law enforcement,” said Outlaw, “but it requires the collective participation of every citizen, every community and every stakeholder. As we move forward, let us remember the faces of those affected, the families that have been torn apart ,,, We owe it to them to form a safer and more resilient Philadelphia.”
