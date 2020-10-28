In response to the looting and unrest following the officer involved shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., Philadelphia has issued a citywide curfew beginning Wednesday 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday.
During the curfew period, only grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants are only allowed to open for deliveries.
“The looting that is taking place in some neighborhoods in Philadelphia is distressing to say the least and it is unacceptable,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during a press conference held Wednesday afternoon. “It is clear that many of these folks are in no way honoring the memory of Walter Wallace Jr., rather they are taking advantage of these who wish to peacefully protest Walter’s tragic death."
"Mr. Wallace’s own family has repeatedly called on those creating chaos in our city to stop – stressing that what they are seeking is justice for their loved one, not destruction." Kenney said.
The mayor said that by looting, people are not only harming retail businesses that have struggled in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and they are doing a great disservice to many others who want to exercise their First Amendment rights by protesting.
"We will do everything we can to ensure that the right to protect free speech is protected but we will not allow others to destroy property and further harm our communities," he said
"To that that end, I have requested the assistance of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Their role first and foremost is to safeguard property and prevent looting," Kenney said.
The National Guard soldiers are expected to arrive in Philadelphia by Friday.
Demonstrations started almost immediately after two Philadelphia police officers fatally shot Wallace when he refused to drop a knife Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Wallace's family members said they sought medical attention for a mental health crisis, instead of police intervention.
Peaceful demonstrations soon spiraled into riots and looting in areas across Philadelphia. In a second day of protest, about 23 police officers were injured Tuesday night after being pelted with rocks and bricks, and more than 297 looting incidents have been reported.
Police arrested 81 people Tuesday during the civil unrest.
“What we saw yesterday throughout the city, but particularly in the area of Castor and Aramingo had absolutely nothing to do with protests,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw
“The widespread lawlessness, including the burglary and looting of area businesses served no purposes whatsoever. These individuals are doing nothing but wasting our precious resources,” she said.
Outlaw also provided a brief update on the investigation into the shooting.
“This investigation has many moving parts and we are working hard to ensure that a fair and thorough investigation takes place,” she said. “We plan on releasing previous history of 911 calls and body cam footage of [the] officers [involved] in the near future. Before that happens however, we’ll be meeting with members of Mr. Wallace’s family to ensure that they get the opportunity to view the materials first.”
Outlaw said the investigation will reveal what was known to the officers at the time they responded to the 911 call, how that information was shared, how that information was utilized and how it relates to the police response.
