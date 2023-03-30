As gun violence continues to surge in Philadelphia with over 300 nonfatal and over 80 fatal shooting victims, officials, community organizers and victims gathered Thursday as the Philadelphia state House delegation unveiled a response.
The delegation announced that it intends to move forward with aggressive plans to halt the gun violence crisis engulfing the city.
“We’ve been talking about ending this horrific gun violence in our city for years now. I’ve introduced and co-sponsored legislation, as well as worked with local organizations, local elected officials, law enforcement, and members of our communities,” state delegation treasurer Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta said.
Members of the Philadelphia state House delegation and advocacy groups from around the city presented their plans at the Columbia North YMCA to use the recent Democratic Party takeover of the state House to push forward legislation that would "boost prevention efforts and regulate reckless gun access in the commonwealth," according to a news release.
At the news conference, Kenyatta pointed out that so far in 2023, 99 students in the Philadelphia School District have been shot and called the statistic "unacceptable to every single one of us."
He said that this violence is due to the easy accessibility of guns on the streets of Philadelphia and pointed to the former Republican majority in the state House as having made legislative decisions that posited "books were more dangerous than guns."
Moving forward, Kenyatta said that with the new Democratic House majority, the aim of him and his colleagues would be to "get off our hands … (and) pass some serious and substantive legislation that builds on what we did in the minority."
"What is truly despicable is that these gun crimes can absolutely be addressed. With a Democratic majority in the PA House, and with a governor who is committed to tackling this issue, we have a real chance to pass legislation that can help keep our communities safe from the horror that is gun violence," Kenyatta said. "But this will require movement in the PA Senate still controlled by Republicans — I pray they are ready to join us and act!"
State Rep. Chris Rabb described his time on the House Judiciary Committee in Harrisburg as having been "held hostage by Republican chairs who have refused to run any bills that meaningfully address keeping our community safe" and applauded the new Democratic majority in the House as the beginning of a necessary reckoning with gun violence legislation.
"Gun violence is a public health crisis and is systemic in nature. We can’t continue to focus on the symptoms of this plague without addressing the factors that have fomented this plague. The bills we are advocating for seek to strengthen community safety in ways that protect our collective liberty to feel safer in our homes, workplaces, schools and neighborhoods over the self-interest of the gun lobby," Rabb said.
Philadelphia House Delegation Chair Morgan Cephas, who was not in attendance at the event, said in a statement that the next step for the delegation was the implementation of a "strategic plan to put a halt on the gun violence crisis that is assaulting the city."
"Ending gun violence is a top priority for us. We're approaching this with a multi-pronged strategy, working closely with our state and city stakeholders. We cannot wait any longer to take action. Gun violence is preventable," Cephas said.
