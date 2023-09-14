Thousands gathered at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday morning to kick off the annual National Black MBA Association Conference, which is meeting in Philadelphia until the weekend.
Organizers are expecting up to 10,000 to be in attendance.
That number includes Islindy Merius, a George Washington University MBA graduate who has attended the past two years and is looking for a position in venture capital.
"I just know that every time I come, great things happen," she said. "I meet amazing people. I got an internship the first year of my MBA program at Microsoft by coming here. I just know the opportunities are endless here. We're gonna roll with the punches, see what it brings."
The association seeks to help those in historically underrepresented communities find educational and growth opportunities, starting in high school through the professional ranks. There are 11,000 members in over 40 chapters nationwide.
The 45th meeting is the association's first in Philadelphia since 2017 and the second fully in-person event since the pandemic. Some of the association's founders were at the Convention Center on Thursday morning.
Interim CEO and CFO Shawn Graham enjoyed her visit from Atlanta and highlighted many of the city's drawing features.
"Philadelphia has a rich and robust history, there's colleges that are nearby, public transportation is easily accessible," she said. "The city is amazing, the people are amazing. The treatment we've received, the level of accommodations. My question is why not?"
She also made note of her appreciation of Reading Terminal Market and the small businesses that populate that space.
Graham said over 8,000 registered for the event with more doing so during the event. Most of the registrants milled about the career expo in the upstairs. Current, prospective and graduated MBA students met with some of the biggest companies in various industries for employment opportunities. Also recruiting were business schools, including many HBCUs.
Brandis Phillips was part of the group visiting from North Carolina A&T State University. While the professor supported his attending students, Phillips was also looking to recruit future MBAs.
"Just from our construction, we have smaller class sizes, a different environment which may be a more welcoming environment to them, coming to the conference and exposing them to opportunities that may not necessarily get on campus," he said about the advantages of students going through an HBCU program like his.
Jessica McClemore joined the association when she started her MBA program at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. "They have so many resources, it didn't make sense not to be involved," she said.
McClemore has since graduated and is attending the conference to network and land a job in commercial real estate.
Events started on Tuesday and will take place through Friday, with a variety of after-hours events throughout the city, including a DJ Battle at the Met Friday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
