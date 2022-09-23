Philadelphia high school wins national Blue Ribbon award

A School District of Philadelphia school in the Northeast has earned a federal Blue Ribbon designation.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School is one of 10 schools in Pennsylvania and the only school in Philadelphia to be awarded the National Blue Ribbon School designation for Exemplary High Performing Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
Rush is the 18th district school named a National Blue Ribbon School since the Department of Education began the program. There were 297 schools across the country that were honored with the Blue Ribbon status this year. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.
The National Blue Ribbon School Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools. The award is based on schools’ overall academic progress in closing their academic achievement gaps, which include student scores, student subgroups scores and graduation rates.
“Being a Blue Ribbon-designated school is an honor and should be a point of pride for the principal, teachers, students and their families at the Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr.
“I am elated to celebrate the hard work of everyone at the school,” he added. “Rush is a shining example of the level of excellence that is possible for every School District of Philadelphia school.”
Serving more than 600 students in grades 9-12 in the Chalfont section of Northeast Philadelphia, Rush is a magnet school that is based on the belief that the arts provide an opportunity to develop intellectual growth and personal creativity as part of a rigorous academic curriculum.
“Every time I think about how hard our staff and students have worked for this, my heart flutters and I smile from ear to ear,” said Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush principal Latoyia Bailey. “It’s not every day that a school for the arts is also recognized for its academic excellence.”
