Since the pandemic temporarily halted construction last spring, Philadelphia has experienced an explosion in new development, much of it apartment buildings, some retail and much of it focused in North Philadelphia and Center City.
Some community groups say that in some cases, neither developers nor the zoning board seriously listen to their concerns about the lack of affordable housing, gentrification or parking.
“Very few people in the neighborhood can afford to live in these new developments,” said Patricia Crosby, president of the Yorktown Community Organization.
But what is driving the uptick in construction?
Several things, experts said, including a rise in the city’s population after years of decline; pent-up supply as a result of the pandemic; lower interest rates; and the scheduled end to the 10-year tax abatement on Dec. 31, 2021. The tax abatement allows developers to defer taxes, as a way of encouraging new construction.
Another factor is the city’s affordability compared to cities such as New York and Boston. In addition, Philadelphia’s colleges and universities attract about 100,000 students to the city every year, according to “Greater Center City Housing: 2021, a report by the Center City District.
“For many decades Philadelphia was losing population,” said Fernando Ferreira, professor of real estate at the Wharton School of Business at University of Pennsylvania. “The quality of the real estate was poor with many abandoned homes and empty lots.”
But in the last few years, that trend has reversed, he said.
Between 2010 and 2020, about 78,000 more people moved into the city, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Most of the new residents are Latino or Asian, Census figures show.
According to a Center City District report, about 9,400 units were under construction in greater Center City and the surrounding area by the end of 2020, an increase of 39%, from 6,762 units, at the end of 2019. The surrounding area includes parts of North Philadelphia, such as Northern Liberties.
Neighborhood activists say the influx of major developments without affordable housing, in low and moderate areas cause higher property values, rents and taxes, in some cases squeezing out longtime residents. This process is known as gentrification.
Typically, rising property values are a good thing for homeowners. But in areas where many people are retired and on fixed incomes, they can be a double-edged sword.
The figures bear this out.
The average home price in North Philadelphia’s rose 17.6% in the second quarter, compared to the same time last year, according to a September 2021 Housing Report by the Drexel University Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation. This was second to west/ southwest Philadelphia, which reported a 20.5% increase in average home price in the quarter, from the same quarter last year, according to the report.
By contrast, the average home price in all of Philadelphia rose in the second quarter by 14.5%, over the same time in the previous year, Drexel’s Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation report stated.
The Center City District report said that average monthly rents in its Greater Center City and surrounding area, ranged between $1,300 and $1,900 a month, in 2020.
Neighborhood activists are not the only ones concerned about affordability.
According to the Drexel’s Lindy Institute report: “The fact that price growth has exceeded household income in recent years would also seem to indicate that more homes are becoming less affordable (or even unaffordable) to an increasing number of Philadelphia households.”
In a section of the Center City District report on affordability, it stated: “Philadelphia’s renewed economic strength and attractiveness pre-pandemic fueled demand for new market-rate housing development in relatively limited portions of the city. The ability for all Philadelphians to afford quality housing will improve when the city adds more family-sustaining jobs and incomes rise.”
One of the Center City District report’s key findings was that “Low-income renters and homeowners continue to struggle to pay housing costs. What distinguishes Philadelphia from other cities with significant housing cost burdens, however, is not that housing costs are so high, but rather incomes are so low. Expanded support for affordable housing is essential.”
Meanwhile, Ferreira, the real estate professor at Wharton, said the steady increase in supply of new attractive units will result in sections of the city like North and West Philadelphia becoming more affordable, because of supply and demand.
“As long as we develop enough units, the neighborhoods will be affordable relative to Center City,” Ferreira said. “More people mean more taxpayers and better city services. Prices are more expensive in the suburbs because they don’t allow new developments.”
