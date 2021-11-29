Philadelphia had another violent week Nov. 20-26, according to Robert Listenbee, first assistant to the district attorney. There were seven homicides and 17 non-fatal shooting incidents in Philadelphia during that week.
In the deadliest year since 1990, Philadelphia has a year-to-date total of 506 homicides.
“As so many of you are aware, this has been a particularly violent week in our city,” Listenbee said. “And you know, it touches our hearts, you know that so many people have been negatively impacted by this violence. It brings many of us almost to tears. We’re going to continue to work here at the district attorney’s office. We’re working harder and longer. And I want you to know that we’re open to new ideas and new strategies, and new approaches to addressing this problem. So if there are any folks out there who have some new approaches you’d like to recommend to us, let us know.”
There was a high volume of gun-related incidents over the weekend in Philadelphia. A 21-year-old Temple University student was shot in the chest multiple times on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue.
Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Park Avenue, an approximately 21-year-old white male was shot four to five times in the chest, Listenbee said. “He was transported to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced shortly thereafter. This was an attempted carjacking and robbery. No arrest has been made.”
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta released a statement on Samuel Collington, the Temple student who was killed.
“The loss of life suffered by Samuel is another example of the tragic toll that ongoing gun violence is taking on our communities, families, and institutions. Samuel was a student who deserved to be safe in his surrounding community, just as were all the people who have lost their lives to gun violence this year,” Kenyatta said.
Kanye Davis, 16, was shot eight times Sunday in the 400 block of West Diamond Street at 8 p.m.
Four men were also shot Sunday night on the 1300 block of South 50th Street. Three of the victims are in stable condition, and the other was in critical condition.
“We are now at the level of having 506 homicides in the city and county of Philadelphia for this year,” Listenbee said. “This is a senseless and traumatizing series of events, and it doesn’t really reflect who we are as Philadelphians. We can do a lot better than this. Every young person in the city should feel safe walking to and from school. Every mom should feel safe driving home from a baby shower or any other event. Senior citizens who’ve worked hard and many who are trying to enjoy retirement should be able to live in peace in their communities. Gun violence has increased in most major cities across the nation.
“However, the DAO is committed to working with law enforcement and community stakeholders to develop new, sensible and innovative solutions to reduce the bloodshed that’s going on in our city. Investing in prevention initiatives, equitable education and workforce development is a necessary component of a long-term strategy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.