There were 22 gun violence victims this past weekend — including a 7-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet while playing video games in his home Saturday night.
“Obviously, it’s a tragedy and a level of trauma for this young man and his family,” said City Councilmember Cindy Bass, whose 8th District is where Saturday night's incident occurred. “He might recover ... perfectly well on the outside but on the inside there’s going to be a level a trauma that is never going to go away.”
During a news conference Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said that the boy was struck in the thigh by a stray bullet that entered from the outside of his house in the 200 block of East Collom Street in the city's East Germantown section.
According to the district attorney’s office, the boy is in stable condition. As of Tribune presstime, the DA's office said that the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests had been made in connection to the shooting.
“It's never going to be something that he (the boy) can forget or be concerned about, because that’s what gun violence does. It does it to entire families, neighborhoods and the block,” Bass said. “That's why it is so important to try to address these issues quickly and as much as we can as a city.”
In some of the other weekend violence, a woman died and a man was critically wounded when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church Sunday afternoon, police said.
The shooters sprayed 26 bullets into the car on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing a 25-year-old woman and wounding a 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said.
On Monday, police identified the woman as 25-year-old Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
The shooting happened around 3:48 p.m. in a residential neighborhood, next to a park and close to a church.
Investigators said the man was hit several times.
The vehicle was described as a white Nissan sedan.
Another shooting wounded a 16-year-old boy and his father.
According to the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, as of 11:59 Sunday, there have been 350 homicides in 2022. There have been 1,217 nonfatal and 317 fatal shooting victims so far this year. According to the database, 81% of the fatal shooting victims have been Black.
Bass said that the gun violence can be tackled with more funding.
“We are not spending nearly enough money to address the problem,” she said. “We have to be all the way or we are going to keep getting the results that we are getting. I don’t think we are all the way in.
“We (the city) have a $500 million surplus,” Bass said. “How much of that is going towards addressing gun violence, making our neighborhoods safer and making people feel safe?”
Last year the city spent $150 million on anti-violence programs, and she said it is not enough.
“We have to put resources into the victims of gun violence and this target population of perpetrators,” Bass said. “Some of the work we can do and some of the work has to be done on the family and caregiver level,” she said.
The city legislator also talked about an initiative to get guns off Philadelphia's streets.
“We are instituting a program called: 'What do you do if the shooter lives with you?'”
“Most of these young kids live in home with a mom, a dad, an aunt, a grandmom or foster parents,” she said. “If you looked under your 17-year-old's mattress and you found a gun, what would you do? A lot of people don’t know how to answer. We’ve been working with law enforcement to come out with a campaign around that and what that would look like.”
