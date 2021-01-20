Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley said the COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been expanded.
The COVID-19 vaccine distribution to Philadelphians in Phase 1b will start immediately.
Those identified to receive a vaccine in Phase 1b include frontline essential workers, those who live and work in congregate settings, people over the age of 75 and those with certain high-risk medical conditions.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has asked hospitals and clinics to begin inviting patients with the highest risk medical conditions to set an appointment to be vaccinated. These highest risk groups include those over the age of 75, those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus and those under care for organ transplantation.
The vaccine will also be offered to first line workers in police and fire departments, service providers who work with vulnerable populations and those who work in public transit.
Unvaccinated healthcare workers who were prioritized in Phase 1a are still encouraged to set an appointment and get their vaccine as soon as possible.
Farley acknowledged that the department is managing serious problems with the vaccine rollout.
“We have a low number of doses that we are receiving,” he said.
“We have a large number of people who are eager to be vaccinated even as other as hesitant to be vaccinated and our federal information and federal guidance unfortunately keeps changing which makes it difficult for us to plan.”
Farley said 72,481 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 15,662 people have been administered the second dose. These numbers include people vaccinated in the community and nursing homes. Thus far, representatives from pharmacies have visited 35 nursing homes in the city and vaccinated about 2,500 residents and 2,100 staff.
Farley said the city will get about 20,000 doses of both vaccines total weekly through February.
“We know that many people are eager to be vaccinated and that is a very good thing, but it’s simply going to take months before we have enough to vaccinate everybody right now who wants a vaccine,” he said.
“So we do ask for people to be patient.”
Farley said the city is launching webpages this week — one for individuals and one for organizations and businesses — to show interest in getting vaccinated. The sites are not registrations for vaccine appointments.
The vaccination expansion comes as African Americans only account for about 11% of those who have received the vaccine in Philadelphia thus far.
Farley said that the department is working with local physicians and community leaders to address the issue of vaccine hesitancy in the Black community.
"We are taking to existing providers about them talking to and listening to people who are hesitant to understand what the issues are and see if they can persuade people to reconsider for their own health," he said.
"I completely understand why people - African Americans in particular - are hesitant given their history in this country but I also think it is within their best interest to be vaccinated and we need to have lots of conversations to deal with that."
Farley said the department is planning to launch a media campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated. This comes as African Americans currently account for about 11% of those who received the COVID-19 vaccination in Philadelphia.
On Monday, Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium called for National Guard troops to help administer the vaccine in Philly. Her group administered about 1,000 vaccines last Saturday and Sunday.
However, Farley said he doesn't think that the National Guard's assistance is needed.
"We have organizations that have the capability of vaccinating," he said.
"Our biggest limit right now is not vaccinating people but rather vaccine and if we had more vaccine I still think that we could find other groups. The National Guard as a military looking group wouldn't necessarily be welcomed in a variety of communities. Maybe at some point we'll get there, but at this point I don't think it's appropriate. "
Philadelphia’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic has now exceeded 100,000.
“This is an unfortunate reminder that COVID is still very much with us,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
“And I have no doubt that without ten months of hard work, Dr. Farley’s leadership, precautions and -- yes -- restrictions that none of us likes -- we would have hit that dubious milestone far earlier.”
“The vaccine will take months to fully roll out, so our diligence, and our devotion to helping others -- must continue,” Kenney said.
“Of course, we are hopeful the end will come, particularly with a new presidential administration in Washington.”
The Health Department announced 1,666 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the city. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 101,629. The department also announced 145 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests.
According to Farley, 538 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 91 on ventilators.
No additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the city's total deaths from COVID-19 at 2,720.
