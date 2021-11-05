The city of Philadelphia has announced an expansion of the Indego bike share program for 2022.
This expansion is part of a five-year plan from 2021 to 2026 to increase the bike system up to 3,500 bikes and 350 stations from Germantown to the Navy Yard, and from Cobbs Creek to the Delaware River.
The 2022 project will expand Indego bike-sharing by more than 30 new stations and 400 electric bikes, with service further into West Philadelphia and South Philadelphia.
“The city’s bike-share system, Indego, continues to provide Philadelphians new, safe, and sustainable mobility options for all. Indego played an especially significant role in 2020 and will continue to do so going forward because of increased demand for biking due to the pandemic,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.
“I’m proud of the work of the city, Bicycle Transit Systems staff, Independence Blue Cross, partners and community leaders to ensure that as the system expands into new neighborhoods, it remains accessible and affordable for low-income riders,” he said.
In 2021, the development of the program saw the addition of 25 stations and 300 additional electric-assist bicycles.
“City staff and Bicycle Transit Systems hit the ground running in 2021. We’ve added 25 new bike stations this year and have done so with community members all the way,” Deputy Managing Director for Transportation Mike Carroll said. “I think that the results from this year really show what Indego can do over the next five years.”
Indego launched its partnership program in Philadelphia in 2015 with operation partner Bicycle Transit Systems. Independence Blue Cross is a financial investor with naming rights on the bicycle program.
“At Independence, our commitment to health equity extends to our support of community efforts — like Indego — that make our region healthy and livable for everyone,” said Gregory E. Deavens, president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross. “The expanded Indego bike share system will provide even more diverse neighborhoods with access to this healthy and inclusive transportation option.”
What started as a 60-bike station pilot program with 600 bikes has improved to 165 stations and over 1,500 bikes.
“Bike Transit is proudly a Philadelphia-based and woman-owned business,” said Kristin Gavin-Wisniewski, Indego general manager.
“Today, we are investing in the system that put our company on the map by leading the charge on an aggressive expansion plan that puts our equity goals and values into practice. As a result, Indego has continued to experience tremendous success with record ridership in 2021, and we’re eagerly looking forward to continued success in 2022 and beyond,” she said.
Philadelphians should start to see new bike stations arrive throughout the spring of next year.
