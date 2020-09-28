Encampment protesters and city officials are reportedly hashing out a proposal that could transfer dozens of city-owned properties to a nonprofit managed by housing activists.
Negotiations are ongoing with no date set on when protesters will leave the months-long encampments.
Under the proposal, protesters say Mayor Jim Kenney's administration and the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) would transfer a total of 50 vacant properties to a nonprofit community land trust set up by Philadelphia Housing Action, a coalition of affordable housing activists spearheading negotiations for protesters.
The properties would be permanently designated affordable housing for individuals who make less than $25,000 a year, according to protesters.
Many details about the proposal remain unknown, including how a potential nonprofit would decide who should occupy the homes and how quickly homeless individuals living in the camps could move into them.
Sterling Johnson, a member of the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative who has been participating in the negotiations, said the proposal was hatched Friday.
“We have the bones of an agreement,” Johnson said.
Kenney administration spokesman Mike Dunn said the city remains in negotiations with protesters and any agreement must require a specific date by which protesters must disband the camps. Dunn neither confirmed nor denied the details of the proposal.
“There is no final agreement,” Dunn said.
PHA spokeswoman Nichole Tillman called the announcement of the proposal "premature" and "disappointing," adding that it "puts any deal in serious jeopardy."
"PHA would only accept a deal that would include a date for the camps to be resolved," Tillman said. "The encampment on Ridge Avenue continues to hold the community hostage and is jeopardizing a much-needed and long-awaited community development in the underserved Sharswood community."
Negotiations have progressed in fits and starts since pro-affordable housing protesters formed the first camp along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at the start of June. The camps have roiled some nearby residents.
The proposal falls in line with the primary goal that protesters have demanded since they began the encampments.
The Kenney administration has set three deadlines for protesters to disband the camps. A federal judge ruled last month that the city has the authority to dissolve the camps.
As part of the ongoing negotiations, protesters removed barriers they had set up weeks ago to block lanes on 22nd Street at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, adjacent to where the James Talib-Dean encampment is located on a baseball field.
Yet barriers continue to block two westbound lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in front of the encampment.
Another smaller encampment is based on a PHA-owned lot at North 21st Street and Ridge Avenue, known as Camp Teddy. The lot is the future site of an affordable housing development and grocery store, and steps away from PHA’s new $45 million headquarters.
A handful of still smaller encampments have formed near the James Talib-Dean encampment in recent months.
At least 100 homeless individuals are residing in the encampments.
The proposal also includes allowing families squatting in 15 PHA-owned properties to remain there until they can be accommodated elsewhere through the yet-to-be-created land trust, protesters say. Protesters helped set up families in the city-owned homes months ago.
The potential transfer of city-owned units to a community land trust appears to contradict what PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah and Kenney have been saying for months — that they were prevented from handing over properties due to a series of issues outside their control, including that PHA holds properties in trust for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Protesters initially demanded 150 houses so as to provide housing for all members of the encampments, said Jennifer Bennetch, founder of the activist group Occupy PHA and a main organizer of the North Philadelphia encampment.
Bennetch said the city and PHA initially offered a series of houses that were “deplorable” with significant structural damage. She said protesters want homes that require only minimum or moderate repairs so they can be occupied as soon as possible.
Protesters were seeking four- to five-bedroom homes in the deal. Bennetch said that while 50 homes was “not ideal,” they may provide enough space for all encampment protesters if individuals can be grouped together in some of the homes.
Bennetch said protesters would not agree to disband the camps until the city and PHA provide suitable homes.
“We can’t agree to clear the encampment in a couple weeks if [officials are] giving us units that have to be rebuilt partially,” Bennetch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.