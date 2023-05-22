Cherelle Parker addressed the news media Monday morning for the first time since winning the Democratic mayoral primary May 16.
The news conference partly served as the victory speech she didn’t get to make Tuesday night and partly as the platform to lay out her approach towards the general campaign.
Parker won over 32% of the votes cast in a crowded Democratic primary last week, earning the favorite status in the city’s election for the 100th mayor. She would be the first woman to hold the office if she wins the general election in November.
The Democratic nominee met with reporters outside the Commerce Square Office Building, following her first meeting with Gov. Josh Shapiro since the election.
She referred to it as “very intentional” to make the newly inaugurated governor from nearby Montgomery County the first executive with whom she met.
“We talked about ways to find bipartisan support, to fund some of our biggest initiatives,” the former state representative said regarding the meeting.
Some of those Parker mentioned were public safety, notably restoring the police ranks, improved city cleaning and sanitation, more funding opportunities for small businesses, and raising the minimum wage.
Parker later addressed her approach to the General Assembly, where she served for a decade, when discussing gun safety legislation being introduced. She referenced the work of state Rep. Morgan Cephas, the new chair of the city’s delegation, a position Parker held for the back half of her time in Harrisburg.
“They are doing a yeoman’s job,” Parker said. “This is why it’s so important for Philadelphians to understand that a mayor has to have bipartisan relationships in Harrisburg. They need to get support on both sides and I am super proud of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the General Assembly. I’ll be watching closely.”
Regarding her stance on stop-and-frisk that drew scrutiny during the campaign, Parker committed her support to “Terry stops,” which are supported by the courts. She acknowledged the historical trauma the policy has placed on the Black community, including people she knows, and her role in stopping illegal searches by police.
However, she supports the legal practice as part of her efforts to help lower crime rates in the city and vows to ensure it’s executed properly.
“Terry stops are what I hope will be embraced as a tool that law enforcement needs to make public safety of our city their number one priority,” Parker said. “A crime must be committed or they must know that it is going to be committed in order for them to have just cause or reasonable suspicion.”
Last Tuesday night, Parker was expected to be surrounded by her supporters at Laborers Local 332 to celebrate her victory. Instead, she was at the hospital at the University of Pennsylvania, recuperating from root canal surgery that she delayed from February until emergency required it happen the Friday before the primary. While she thanked the doctors, she admitted it was “not the company I wanted” while in the emergency room as results were announced. Monday gave her the opportunity to thank her supporters.
“To everyone who supported our campaign, who I was not able to celebrate with on election night, I do have one thing to say, and that is: Together, we did it,” Parker said at the start of the news conference. “We did it together and I’m excited about that. Our message has taken hold across the city, but most importantly, in the neighborhoods and the communities who are closest to the pain of gun violence, neighborhood blight, struggling schools, and quite frankly a lack of economic opportunity. Now, with our win, to me, these communities, they are now closer to the power.”
With the party’s nomination, Parker seeks to unite the supporters of those she defeated as she takes on Republican nominee David Oh. She expressed interest in debating her former colleague in City Council, while acknowledging she was putting together plans and people for a transition to the mayor’s office in a city that has elected Democrats to that position for over 70 years.
Regarding her opponents, Parker said she was “grateful we had such a competitive race” that led to higher turnout than the city’s last open primary in 2015.
However, she acknowledged turnout should have been higher and she needs to work to earn votes in November. She promised to sit down with stakeholders and other groups who backed those she beat, but promised “(I’m) always gonna be my authentic self” in trying to build more coalitions, following the blueprint that led to her historic victory last week.
