Elected officials, youth justice advocates and community members convened for the release of a landmark report centered on gaps in care for girls who have been arrested and brought into the control of the Philadelphia juvenile justice system.
Leaders from the District Attorney’s Office, Defender Association, Philadelphia Juvenile Court, Department of Human Services, the School District of Philadelphia and youth justice advocacy groups gathered at The Hive in the Graham Building to discuss the findings in the report by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
The report is called “Overlooked or Overscrutinized? A Case Study of Girls’ Justice in Philadelphia and Implications for the Design of a Fairer System”.
“Our new report on girls in the justice system demonstrates that leaders at all levels of government must act with greater urgency to build and scale preventative and supportive interventions to keep more girls at home with caregivers and in school with peers. We have known for some time that for some girls, separation from home and community is more likely to compound trauma and harm — too often leading to an escalation in antisocial and violent behaviors, rather than rehabilitation and growth,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner in a news release.
“The youth justice leaders convened today have decades of experience working with system-involved girls and know what interventions and programming are most effective for prevention and for supporting their development and growth into healthy, independent adults. We need less punitive options for many girls who are currently arrested, and more affirming resources and much more robust prevention — which ultimately will help us end detention and displacement of girls.”
The report found that a “significant” number of girls arrested and detained in Philadelphia would be better served with non-police and non-court system alternatives that would potentially be “much more effective in addressing underlying trauma and any interpersonal conflict.”
The report also raises questions about institutional racial and economic disparities in the city after “alarmingly” finding that 95% of girls arrested in the city in 2019 were Black and/or Hispanic.
Additionally, the report found that girls are much less likely to be arrested for offenses that ultimately pose serious risks to public safety with around 1 in 3 girls’ arrests in 2019 being the result of a school-based or home-based incident, whereas nearly 1 in 5 boys’ arrests in 2019 were the result of similar incidents.
These findings are indicative of the report’s conclusion that “girls are often disproportionately affected by school-based disciplinary practices as well as policing practices and policies related to responding to home-based incidents (such as allegations of adolescent to parent violence).”
Another key takeaway from the report is the potential for currently existing systems of risk assessment to over-assess the risk of girls for future criminality when research has found that girls tend to present lower risk to public safety than their male counterparts. The report concludes that this overassessment of risk can lead to unnecessarily intensive supervision services for generally low-risk girls, with potential outcomes such as the use of house arrest, electronic monitoring or residential confinement.
The co-author of the report, Adam Serlin, said that the goal of writing the report was to show how a specifically targeted redesign of the juvenile justice system for girls could potentially offer leaders the ability to create a fairer system overall.
“I commend District Attorney Krasner for this groundbreaking study! I am proud to see Philadelphia leading the nation in examining the justice system’s impact on our most vulnerable residents. As this report makes amply clear, we are not doing enough for our girls,” said City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.
“We need to examine school-based and police policies on domestic violence to ensure we are providing girls the help they need. And while girls are only 18% of all youth arrests for which the District Attorney’s Office (DAO) filed charges, we need to make sure they receive the same range of services as young men. Most importantly, we must do everything in our power to invest in prevention services, so that fewer girls become involved in the justice system in the first place.”
