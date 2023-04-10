As the city of Philadelphia continues to search for answers to its gun violence epidemic, District Attorney Larry Krasner has made a plea to the public for information regarding a number of fugitives.
At a news conference at Holy Nation Baptist Church on Monday, Krasner and fellow law enforcement officials released information about nine fugitives wanted for homicides committed in North Philadelphia and Brewerytown since mid-2018, and asked for the public’s help in finding them.
"Bringing suspects who commit these violent offenses to justice sends a clear message to others who may be contemplating using violence to settle disputes: You will be caught and prosecuted," said Krasner.
"But law enforcement simply cannot do this alone. That's why we urge members of the public with information on these and other serious crimes to come forward."
The nine suspects, and the information about them shared with the public, include:
Justin Akines
Wanted for the fatal beating of his partner’s infant child in an apartment on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue on Sept. 4, 2022. Investigators still do not have a motive for the crime.
Derek Chappelle
Wanted for the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old Black man on the 2400 block of North Sydenham Street on Feb. 21. The victim was found deceased in a black Nissan Maxima. Investigators found multiple 9mm rounds at the crime scene, but no crime gun has been recovered.
Nicholas Corea
Wanted for the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street on Dec. 7, 2022. Investigators have not discovered a motive for the crime. A crime gun as well as multiple 9mm fired cartridge casings were found by investigators, in addition to DNA and fingerprints. Officials said they believe Corea may have fled to the Dominican Republic, but this is unconfirmed.
Reginald Harden
Wanted for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Black man near the corner of 20th and Cumberland Streets on Jan. 31, 2022. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting was the result of an argument between the suspect and the victim. Investigators recovered multiple .380 and .40 caliber fired cartridge casings but a crime gun has yet to be found.
Khari Murphy
Wanted for the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Black man on the 2600 block of North Chadwick Street on September 14, 2018. Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the crime following an investigation that has spanned nearly five years. Officials recovered eight 9mm fired cartridge casings from the crime scene but have not found a crime gun.
Inahya Sparks
Wanted for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Black man during the course of a robbery on the 2300 block of Edgley Street on Sept. 1, 2020. Investigators have yet to find a crime gun.
Anthony Watson
Wanted for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Black man while the victim was in a Honda Pilot on the 2200 block of West Diamond Street on Aug. 23, 2020. Investigators have found multiple 9mm fired cartridge casings but have not found a crime gun. The motive for the crime is still under investigation.
Marcus Whitehead
Wanted for the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black man on the 1900 block of North 9th Street on Aug. 6, 2022. Investigators have found eight .45 caliber fired cartridge casings and a Glock Model 17 semi-automatic pistol containing numerous live rounds. The victim was in Philadelphia for the memorial service of a friend who had been fatally shot in a separate incident.
Jahmir Wylie
Wanted for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Black man on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive on July 16, 2022. Investigators believe that the shooting was the result of an argument between Wylie and the victim. Investigators have recovered .40 caliber fired cartridge casings and a Glock 9mm magazine from the crime scene, but have yet to locate a crime gun.
Law enforcement officials at the news conference asked that members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the fugitives call the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or email Tips@PhillyPolice.com.
