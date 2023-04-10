Photo of fugitives from DA's Office

From left, top row, Justin Akines, Derek Chappelle, Nicholas Corea and Reginald Harden. From left, bottom row, Khari Murphy, Inahya Sparks, Anthony Watson and Marcus Whitehead. Far right, Jahmir Wylie. — Courtesy of the City of Philadelphia

 Alec Larson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

As the city of Philadelphia continues to search for answers to its gun violence epidemic, District Attorney Larry Krasner has made a plea to the public for information regarding a number of fugitives.

At a news conference at Holy Nation Baptist Church on Monday, Krasner and fellow law enforcement officials released information about nine fugitives wanted for homicides committed in North Philadelphia and Brewerytown since mid-2018, and asked for the public’s help in finding them.

