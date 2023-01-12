According to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lack of communication may be to blame for an unfortunate situation that saw a Philadelphia woman spend nearly a week in jail due to a case of mistaken identity.
Speaking to the news media Thursday, Krasner described the situation as “really tragic” and credited family members and the news media with helping to bring the facts to light that this was a case of mistaken identity.
“I think information-sharing is the key. … I have reason to think that the media dragged onto this and that the police corrected their own mistake partly because Ms. Hudson's family immediately responded by saying there is no way in the world that Julie Hudson did these things or was even in Texas. It was based upon their doing that that police in Texas looked a little closer and determined she was in fact employed at the time,” Krasner said.
The situation began Jan. 5, when 31-year-old doctoral student Julie Hudson went to a Philadelphia police station to look into why background checks from potential employers were showing that she had a criminal record that she was unaware of. She was then arrested and placed into custody.
It turns out that in May 2022, police in Webster, Texas, identified the suspect in a shoplifting incident at a Webster sports store as being named Julie Hudson. A surveillance photo of the shoplifting suspect reportedly showed similarities to images on social media of a Philadelphia native also named Julie Hudson and Webster police put out a warrant for her arrest.
According to her family, Julie Hudson had never even been to Texas.
It was only after being repeatedly denied jobs that Hudson discovered she had a criminal record and decided to take action to investigate what was going on, which led to her mistaken apprehension by Philadelphia authorities.
Hudson was released from custody late Wednesday night after repeated pleas from her family led to national media attention, at which point the authorities discovered the error and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Texas filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Hudson due to insufficient evidence.
According to Krasner, there had been no meaningful cooperation between the authorities in Texas and Philadelphia prior to Wednesday evening when Hudson was released.
“Working with authorities in Texas, I think overstates what happened here. It's not like they ordinarily pick up the phone, communicate with us, or even send us a file. What happens is much more basic than that. What happens is simply that there is a warrant out there. It's in a database. As you may know, Ms. Hudson walked into a police station because she knew that this warrant couldn't be valid. And when she walked into a police station, PPD saw that there was a warrant which was legally valid, even though and they didn't notice there was a mistaken ID involved. So she was arrested after she walked into the police station,” Krasner said.
“There has not been meaningful direct communication from western Texas. As soon as I saw video footage of police in Texas saying, ‘We made a mistake,’ as soon as I saw that there wasn't really the need for a phone call, we were where we needed to be. Based upon that, all my efforts went into getting her out as soon as possible.”
Krasner said that he would like for these types of situations to be looked into on a federal and state level, so that communication errors don’t lead to potential misapprehensions in the future.
Krasner had these words for Hudson and her family following her nearly week-long ordeal:
“I think you would say as an institution, law enforcement owes you an apology without pointing fingers and blaming. As an institution, law enforcement owes you an apology. We ought to be able to do better than to rely on relatives and rely on the media to be a notification process to get you out of jail six days later without your meds (medication). We ought to be able to do better than that. I'm sorry that you sat in jail.”
According to news reports, Hudson’s family is looking into taking legal action against the Webster police department.
“We want to shed light on the situation, whether that be education for the department or whether that means more training,” Hudson’s sister Charon Hudson told KPRC Click2Houston.
