The city of Philadelphia is honoring Herb Douglas, the oldest living African-American Olympic medalist, Friday with a ceremonial street renaming.
In recognition of Douglas’ influence in both sports and business, Ford and Cranston roads will be co-named Herb Douglas Way. Douglas turned 100 in March.
“We are deeply proud to honor such a legendary figure as Mr. Herb Douglas,” said City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. “As the oldest living African-American Olympian, it is fitting we honor him in this way.
“Mr. Douglas deserves all his flowers now while he can still smell them,” Jones added. “He, however, will be forever immortalized on a street sign here on Ford Road in the 4th District outside his longtime home.”
A native of Pittsburgh, Douglas’ achievements throughout his life vary from sports to corporate influence. His career is filled with firsts and his accomplishments have paved the way for many.
As a youth, Douglas excelled in sports like basketball and track and field. He was playing football and running track when he graduated from Pittsburgh’s Allderdice High School.
He received an athletic scholarship to Xavier University of Louisiana, a historically Black college and university (HBCU), in New Orleans, La.
While at Xavier, Douglas was a member of the 1942 440-yard relay team that won a national title at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, making Xavier the first HBCU to accomplish that feat.
The team ran a winning time of 41.7 seconds. Xavier’s team included Douglas, William Morton, Clarence Doak and Howard Mitchell.
“It was a big day for Xavier,” Douglas told The Philadelphia Tribune in 2020. “It was like winning an event in the Olympics. We came up from Xavier.
“Three of us on our relay team were from Pennsylvania and one was from West Virginia,” he said. “I’ll always say I got an opportunity because of (Xavier track coach) Ralph Metcalfe.”
After two years at Xavier, Douglas returned home to help his father, who was blind and had a parking garage business in Pittsburgh. Right after World War II in 1945, he went back to college.
He decided to attend the University of Pittsburgh where he played football and set a school record in the long jump (24 feet, 4.88 inches), which stood 23 years. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1948.
That same year, he would later participate in the 1948 Olympics in London. As a 26-year-old track and field star, he placed third in the long jump. He jumped 24 feet, 9 inches to win a bronze medal.
Douglas wasn’t just a trailblazer in sports. He was one of the early African Americans to work for a major corporation.
He joined Schieffelin and Somerset Co., now Moet/Hennessy USA, in 1963 where he became the third African American to reach the level of vice president of a national company. He was at the company for 30 years.
“My dad really helped me when I worked for him,” Douglas said in a 2020 Philadelphia Tribune interview. “It was an opportunity for me to get into corporate America.”
In 1980, Douglas founded the International Amateur Athletic Association as a tribute to the athlete who had most inspired him — four-time Olympic gold medalist and friend Jesse Owens.
He also co-founded the Jesse Owens Global Award for Peace. The award has been given to dignitaries such as South African president Nelson Mandela, and President George H.W. Bush.
Douglas served on the board of directors of the Jesse Owens Foundation and the University of Pittsburgh. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.
In 2014, film producer and director Bob Lott and Douglas profiled nine African-American Olympians who won medals in the 1936 Berlin Olympics in a documentary titled “The Renaissance Period of the African American in sports.”
The nine Olympians featured in the documentary are Owens, Cornelius Johnson, John Woodruff, Ralph Metcalfe, Archie Williams, David Albritton, Mack Robinson, James LuValle, and Frederick “Fritz” Pollard Jr.
“After all my years of being around Herb Douglas and dealing with the Jesse Owens banquet, it wasn’t until eight years ago that he told me that there were other guys who won awards at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” Lott said.
“We made the decision to produce a film on the nine Black award winners in the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Hennessy was one of the major people who paid for the film,” he said.
“Because the footage we used was owned by the Olympics, we couldn’t put it on broadcast,” Lott added. “However, what he and I did was we went to various colleges around the country so young people could see this film.”
In a TribLIVE.com interview in March, Douglas said the secret to his longevity is staying in shape. Each of his parents lived into their 90s and his wife, Minerva, is 99.
“Physical and mental shape,” Douglas said. “You need to keep your body going, but you also need to keep your mental capacity going. You should have an agenda every day. Each day was an accomplishment. I’ve just lived every day.”
