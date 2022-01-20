Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon has resigned effective immediately.
The announcement from Henon’s office comes two months after Henon was convicted of bribery and conspiracy.
A jury found that Henon used his seat on City Council to do the bidding of powerful labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty. This in exchange for a $70,000 salary from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the city’s most politically powerful union.
Henon had previously stepped down from his committee chair roles. He led the Committee on Public Property and Public Works and Committee on Licenses and Inspections and was vice-chair of the Committee on Finance and the Committee on Public Health and Human Services.
Dougherty, who has vowed to appeal, similarly stepped down as business manager of Local 98, a post he held for three decades.
Henon, who has served on City Council since 2011, was not legally required to resign from his 6th District seat until sentencing in February.
Both men face up to 20 years in prison for the most serious charges.
Henon in a statement said he was “grateful to the residents of the 6th District for allowing me to serve as Councilman for the past 10 years,” adding that he “worked hard each and every day to be an outspoken and bold advocate for the hardworking people of the 6th district.”
Henon in a statement declined requests for further comment or interviews.
WHYY’s Aaron Moselle contributed reporting.
