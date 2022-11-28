Four new City Councilmembers were sworn into office — replacing the four who resigned from their positions to run in Philadelphia's mayoral race.
Councilmembers Jim Harrity, Quetcy Lozada, Anthony Phillips and Sharon Vaughn were sworn in during a ceremony at City Hall with friends, family, city and state representatives present.
Phillips will be the Democratic representative for Philadelphia’s 9th District, formerly held by Cherelle Parker. Lozada will represent the 7th District, formerly held by Maria Quiñones-Sánchez.
Both Vaughn and Harrity will be assuming the vacant at-large councilmember seats, formerly held by Allan Domb and Derek Green.
Each Council member won their seat through a special election placed on this month's midterm ballot by City Council President Darrell Clarke.
“We’re delighted to welcome Councilmembers Harrity, Lozada, Phillips and Vaughn to City Council,” said Clarke in a release after the swearing-in ceremony. “We have a lot of work to do representing the people of Philadelphia.
“We need all hands on deck, and we know our new members are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.”
During the ceremony, each new Council member gave remarks — thanking those who may have helped them in one way or another along with pledging to continue doing work to benefit their constituents.
“I said that I’d be ready to work Day 1. And I’m ready to work with all of my colleagues to move this city, the commonwealth, and our district forward,” said Lozada during the ceremony.
During Phillips speech, he said his goal was to provide kids in Philadelphia with a “village” to help support them on their journeys.
“I would be remiss to say that if it wasn’t for a village, I would not be here today,” Phillips said. “All of the success that many of us have is because a village was there for us.
“That is why coming to Council the decision I made was about how we can build a village for our city’s young people.”
The new Council members will hold their seats for the remaining term up until January 2024. Afterwards, Council members will be elected in the 2023 general election for four-year terms.
Of the newly elected Council members, only Vaughn has publicly stated that she will not run for another term in 2023.
According to Vaughn, her decision to not run for another term gives her the ability to be a wildcard in Council.
“That puts me in a position where I don’t have to play along,” Vaughn said. “I can say what I want and do what I want as far as what is best for the constituents of the city of Philadelphia.”
