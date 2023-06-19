Philadelphia City Hall

Philadelphia City Hall. — File photo

Philadelphia City Council will vote Thursday on a fiscal year 2024 budget that could funnel dollars into neighborhood cleanup, mental health services, policing and other initiatives that leaders hope will reduce the city’s shooting numbers.

There have been 191 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 17% from 2022, according to an analysis from the Office of the Controller.

Nonfatal shootings are down 18% year-to-date as of mid-June, according to the controller’s office. Even as community leaders brace for an anticipated summertime spike in violence, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson says he’s hopeful the hundreds of millions of dollars the city has put toward the problem in recent years will make a difference.

“Some of the gun violence we’re seeing is coming from years and years and years of disinvestment in Black and Brown communities, so we’re not going to solve this issue overnight,” said Johnson, who co-chairs council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. “The investment I’ve been seeing in these last two budgets … [is] part of a larger, long-term strategy to change the trajectory of our young people here in Philadelphia.”

This year’s budget marks the last for Mayor Jim Kenney, whose term ends in 2024. He’s increased the anti-violence budget in response to the ongoing crisis during the last two years, allocating  $155 million in 2022 and $208 million in 2023.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.