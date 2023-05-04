A classroom full of middle-school students hugged teacher Tameeka Outlaw until she could hardly breathe, when she walked into her Overbrook-area classroom this week. On Sunday she had helped save the life of a 3-year-old boy.
“All of the kids were clapping,” said Van E. Robinson, principal of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School, where Outlaw teaches sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade history and science. “I had to pull the kids away so that she could breathe.”
Before that, Robinson said she was at home watching TV, when she heard Outlaw’s name and the story of how she rushed a little boy who had been shot in the cheek to a local firehouse.
“I said, ‘That’s my Meeka!’ Then the phone just blew up with phone calls,” Robinson said. Outlaw said she was flooded with “thank you” texts from parents.
Then, she got the news that she would be honored by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson of the 2nd District and City Council on Thursday. The citation was awarded to her in City Hall and praised her as “A Good Samaritan.”
“First and foremost, we are from the same neighborhood,” Johnson said. “She is also one of my committee people. When I saw that she stepped up and helped the young boy and the mother, I didn’t hesitate to say let’s find a way to honor her.
“I wanted to find a way to make sure that she was acknowledged for her efforts. Also, other community leaders stepped up and said, ‘Can we honor Meeka Outlaw?’ So it was also community-driven.”
Laylaah Muhammad, 23, mother of that 3-year-old, was arrested Wednesday and is being held on 10% of $1 million bail. Police have since found out that the shot that injured her child came from inside the house — as opposed to from a passerby on the street.
Muhammad has been charged with criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, unsworn falsifying, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and false reports.
Tears flowed as Outlaw talked about Sunday when the toddler was shot in the 1500 block of South Taney Street. It reminded her of losing her own child, Cierra, who was hit by a car when she was 2 years old — and on her second birthday.
In 2004, Cierra was returning from a birthday party with her father. When she stepped out of the vehicle, she was hit by a car.
Outlaw said she helped partly because she didn’t want that 23-year-old mom to feel that same sense of pain and loss.
“I’m glad the little boy is OK,” said Outlaw, “But what a lot of people don’t realize is, when I saw her holding him I saw myself 19 years ago when I lost my daughter. I didn’t lose my daughter to gun violence or anything like that, but I didn’t want her to go through what I go through every day thinking about my own daughter. She and that baby needed help, and it was the right thing to do to help her. I’m glad the baby is doing fine.”
Students in most schools strive for “good citizenship” awards, said Robinson — and Outlaw is a great example. “She reflects school values for good citizenship and caring. She is an example of how others can help in their neighborhoods. We are proud of her — the staff, students and neighbors,” she said.
Outlaw said she was doing what her mother taught her.
“I think it is what people are supposed to do,” she said. “I grew up in a time where you helped people no matter what was going on. If you saw somebody in distress, you helped them. I did what I was supposed to do. You have to have not only sympathy, but you have to help. I think that is what we have lost.”
She said the firefighters at Engine 47 at 3031 Grays Ferry Ave. “are the real heroes.”
Between Outlaw and the firefighters, the child got to CHOP safely and is recovering after having surgery. But it was a scary ride Outlaw said.
Outlaw had just come back from the supermarket with her 13-year-old son when she heard somebody yelling.
“I see the mother running with a baby, but I still didn’t think much of it until she got closer I saw the blood coming down the baby’s leg” all the way down from his face, Outlaw said. “I asked if she wanted an ambulance, and she said, “Yes, please.”
Outlaw called the ambulance — and then a scary thing happened — the child stopped breathing. “I don’t know if she asked to get in my car or if I invited her, first, but either way, we are in my car and the dispatcher is asking me about the child.
“I just saw a lot of blood,” Outlaw said. “The mom said, in the car, that the baby got shot. I know that from Grays Ferry, CHOP is not far — but I knew that I didn’t have a lot of gas. I knew that if I got to the firehouse, they could do something. The dispatcher said to sit still — but I have this mom crying and talking about her baby isn’t breathing.”
“It took me to the place when I found out that my daughter died and I had to go to the hospital and look at my daughter not breathing,” Outlaw said. “I did not want that to be her. The mom is yelling, can you drive faster? I’m like I’m driving as fast as I can.”
At the fire station, the firefighters jumped into action and worked to save the child’s life, until the police and the ambulance arrived. Outlaw said the only medical training she’s had was as a hospital volunteer in the 10th grade.
“There is a club that mothers join when they lose a child, and it’s a club I didn’t want her to have to join,” Outlaw said. “It just hurts, and you don’t want that pain for anyone.”
