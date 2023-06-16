Philadelphia City Council introduced a resolution, June 15th, that it support passage of the "Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act." The Act is sponsored by Congressman Dwight Evans and PA. Senator Bob Casey. — Rep. Dwight Evans' Office.
Philadelphia City Council introduced a resolution, June 15th, that it support passage of the "Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act." The Act is sponsored by Congressman Dwight Evans and PA. Senator Bob Casey.
State Rep. Amen Brown, announced plans to introduce legislation that would increase the body armor requirement for police, following the murder of Temple Police Officer Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.--Photo: Rep. Amen Brown's website.
Philadelphia City Council is getting tougher on crime and gun-violence with two new proposals this month.
The Council’s Committee on Public Safety will hold public hearings “to examine the use of face masks, also known as ‘pooh shiesties,’ as well as oversized bandanas and ski masks during the commission of crime and to examine strategies to combat this threat,” according to the City Council website.
The resolution to ban ski masks was introduced by Councilmember Anthony Phillips D-9th in the Philadelphia’s Northwest-section. There are 10 sponsors for the ban, which would cover Philadelphia schools, buses, daycares, and recreation centers. On board are Councilmembers Curtis Jones, Mike Driscoll, Kathy Gilmore-Richardson, Mark Squilla, Quetzy Lozado, Cindy Bass, Jim Harrity, Sharon Vaughn, Kenyatta Johnson, Anthony Phillips, Isaiah Thomas, and Brian O’Neill.
The issue will not likely come up for a vote until this fall at the earliest, and would have to be considered, approved, or vetoed by Mayor Jim Kenney.
The effort would back up the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s (SEPTA) recent ban of ski masks on public transit following the shooting of Roxborough High School student Randy Mills. The ninth-grader was shot in the chest during an argument on the 23 bus this past May.
Following the incident, SEPTA spokesperson John Golden said, “Full facial coverings that cover the face so the person cannot be identified are not appropriate. Anyone wearing them will be ordered to take them off and will be escorted off the bus by transit police.”
Philadelphia police are investigating the latest SEPTA shooting incident on a Market-Frankford SEPTA train, Thursday, that left a SEPTA safety officer in critical, but stable condition.
A 27-year-old SEPTA security guard was rushed to Temple University Hospital following the shooting at the Arrott Transportation Center at 4700 Frankford Avenue.
Philadelphia City Council also passed a resolution to support the passage of “The Resources for Victim’s of Gun Violence Act,” sponsored by State Representative Dwight Evans of the 3rd Congressional District and State Sen. Bob Casey. The act would “ensure that victims and co-victims of gun-violence have access to the resources and support necessary to recover from the impacts of gun violence.” The resolution has eight sponsors in City Council.
“Sen. Casey and I introduced this legislation because we saw a need to better coordinate resources for victims and survivors of gun violence,” said Evans. “I thank Lt. Gov. [Austin] Davis for implementing this common-sense idea at the state level — in addition to helping many Pennsylvanians. I think this will show how our legislation can help victims and survivors across the country. Pennsylvania is leading the way!”
