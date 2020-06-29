A Philadelphia City Council also-ran is on the ballot again — this time in Wyoming.
Devon Cade is running for U.S. Senate in the Equality State’s Republican primary on Aug. 18.
Cade listed his address as Pine Street in Philadelphia on Wyoming’s primary candidate roster; it was the same address he listed in his 2019 campaign finance reports in Philadelphia when he ran for an at-large seat on City Council.
When contacted on Monday, Cade confirmed he was on the Wyoming primary ballot.
“We’re actually looking at traveling out there shortly so — you know, to campaign and some other things,” he said.
He then asked a reporter to call him back, but did not pick up or return a follow-up call seeking comment.
Cade, a Democrat turned Republican, is competing among nine other GOP candidates to replace U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, who is not seeking re-election.
Wyoming has never elected a Black congressional representative. Blacks account for 0.6% of Wyoming’s population — among the lowest in the nation — while whites make up more than 90% of residents, according to U.S. Census estimates.
Wyoming’s residency requirements for its U.S. Senate seats state that a candidate must be an “inhabitant” of the state of Wyoming “at the time of the election.” One other candidate in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat is listed as living outside the state.
The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees elections, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
On his U.S. Senate candidate website, Cade says he backs congressional Republicans’ calls to increase police accountability; says he supports cattle ranchers and farmers; and pledges to return congressional earmarks for “nonprofit and profit corporations.”
“Devon has a history hiring and creating jobs,” he says on his campaign website.
Cade makes a plea for campaign contributions on his website, which he says can be mailed to his Philadelphia address.
Cade’s Philadelphia residence was not overlooked by some on his Facebook page.
“Why are you running as a Republican in Wyoming when you were a Democrat in PA last month? We in Wyoming would like to know your motives!” one person commented on Cade’s Facebook page.
A post that Cade made on the Cheyenne and Wyoming News Facebook group on June 17 generated more than 120 comments, with many questioning why Cade was running in the election and others dismissing his candidacy.
In the post, Cade posted he was a “former police officer” and said he had three upcoming events in Wyoming. He also avoided answering questions about his residency, replying to one commenter, “... after the win, you will get tickets to the victory party.”
On his campaign Facebook page, Cade has praised President Donald Trump — “Great Job President Trump,” he posted on Sunday — and shared articles about the 45th commander-in-chief.
Earlier this month, Cade posted a job offer for a field director for his campaign, which would require would-be applicants to orchestrate an overall campaign strategy, oversee get-out-the-vote efforts, “Develop motorcade routes with Security and health coach,” and manage 10 campaign offices.
Cade is in his mid-30s. His campaign Facebook page and website do not provide any information about where he grew up, where he went to school or what he does for a living.
He worked for the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections until June 2018.
Cade ran unsuccessfully for state representative in West Philadelphia in 2006 and was one of more than 37 candidates for five at-large seats on City Council in 2019.
In the primary for City Council, Cade attempted to challenge the nomination papers of 30 candidates, claiming he had used artificial intelligence software to analyze the petitions and find forgeries. Moments before Cade was supposed to present his cases to a judge, he collapsed and had to be wheeled out of the Board of Elections Office in a stretcher. He later withdrew his cases, saying he did so as a “token of appreciation” for the candidates who showed concern for him after his collapse.
Cade garnered a mere 0.42% of the vote in the Democratic primary, finishing second to last among 28 candidates on the ballot.
