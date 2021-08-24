All-staff vaccine mandate passes unanimously by the Philadelphia Board of Education: 7-0. This will affect about 20,000 employees of the School District of Philadelphia.
In-person classes are set to resume in a week.
The board of education held a special meeting tonight that started at 5 p.m. Tuesday to vote on the measure that makes vaccine shots mandatory for Philadelphia public school teachers and other district employees.
The vaccination requirement was supported by Superintendent William Hite, board members and leaders of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which represents more than 13,000 district teachers to counselors, secretaries, nurses and food service managers.
