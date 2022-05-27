Although the Philadelphia Board of Education projects fewer students this upcoming year in the school district, the budget rose $175 million from last fiscal year.
“We are thankful for the infusion of one-time federal funding from the American Recovery Plan Act, which has made these dramatic investments in our schools and students possible,” said Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. “We are also grateful for the amazing work of every School District employee as we use these investments to support the social, emotional and academic needs of all of our students.”
The Philadelphia Board of Education announced Friday that it had approved an operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year that is the “highest level of investment in our schools and students since fiscal year 2011.”
Families, staff and district stakeholders helped with the budget by participating in its annual budget engagement survey, which was available in nine languages besides English.
Based on the survey results, some of the suggestions that were adopted by the board include: Improving counselor-to-student ratios; adding special education teachers, teachers for English language learners; improvements that move the district closer to goal to certify all schools lead safe by 2024; and supporting the addition of 800 hydration stations in schools by 2025, or sooner.
Currently, in the 2021-2022 school year, the school district invested hundreds of millions of additional dollars to: add positions to meet the specific needs of schools; provide recruitment and retention bonuses for school staff; to improve before and after-school programs in schools; boost the number of psychologists occupational therapists, speech therapist along with behavioral health counselors, climate and trauma response specialists in schools; expand summer learning programs and more.
With the current investment levels, the district now has a teacher for every 12 students and a school-based staff member for every six students.
“Our goal every year is to make continued progress in the investments that support students, schools and student learning,” said Uri Monson, the District’s Chief Financial Officer. “The 2022-2023 budget continues to strategically use one-time federal relief funding and provides students with the most favorable staff-to-student ratio in a decade.”
In June, the city and commonwealth are expected to adopt their budgets, which will impact the school district’s budget as well.
