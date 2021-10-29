The search for a new School District of Philadelphia superintendent has begun.
Since Oct. 11, the School District of Philadelphia Board of Education has hosted or participated in 34 listening sessions in the span of 16 days.
Through the sessions, the board connected with 832 individuals and received 1,002 completed surveys to collect input on hiring the next superintendent.
Superintendent William Hite announced in September that he will not renew his contract at the end of the 2021-22 school year after 10 years of service.
“A lot of times people think engagement is just parents and teachers, but we knew we needed to be much broader than that starting the superintendent search,” said school board vice president Leticia Egea-Hinton during a recent Tribune editorial board meeting.
“We’ve been engaging with varying stakeholders: teachers, educators, students and business leaders,” she said. “We also needed to engage with organizations that are in the community.”
Egea-Hinton said the board has received a variety of feedback from the listening sessions so far.
“Through the listening sessions, people really began to identify areas they think are critical,” Egea-Hinton said. “They want a superintendent who will be engaged and want he, she, or they to have a team that engages with schools and understands their communities where they come from.
“It’s starting to get together in terms of all the things they want, but they’re starting to form into certain categories of the kind of administrative skills they want and the kind of community interaction they want,” she added.
The board will review the feedback collected in the listening sessions and surveys and evaluate it alongside the objectives of the “Goals and Guardrails,” the board’s five-year strategy that prioritizes students’ achievement.
Based on the information, the board will develop the superintendent job description and implement a local and national search.
Under the “Goals and Guardrails” plan, the board dedicates a significant percentage of its time setting achievement goals in reading, math, and college and career readiness and will have substantial check-ins on those goals at every school board meeting.
The guardrails, which are non-negotiable conditions needed in all schools to achieve academic goals, will focus on having safe and welcoming schools, offering co-curricular activities, partnering with parents and guardians and dismantling racist practices that result in different outcomes for students.
“The board is going to be laser focused on hiring somebody and giving that person latitude to focus on education,” said board president Joyce Wilkerson.
“We want somebody who’s going to focus on educating our kids and closing the gap between white kids, Asian kids and children of color. That’s going to be a high priority,” she said. “We want to see kids be proficient in math and literacy.
“We want students to graduate and be prepared for college and career. We will evaluate the new superintendent based on that,” she added. “We also need to make sure that the broader community gives the new superintendent that chance.”
Hite was hired in 2012 to help steer the school district through a budget crisis that saw officials project deficits of up to $400 million. Shortly after he started, budget cuts led to the permanent closure of 23 neighborhood schools.
Under Hite’s leadership, the school district became more financially stable, returning to local control nearly two decades after Pennsylvania declared the district financially and academically “distressed.”
He has also doubled the number of higher-performing schools, increased graduation rates and test scores and modernized early literacy classrooms in 48 schools.
Hite said the one thing that the new superintendent will have that he didn’t have early in his tenure with the district is continuity.
“In the 10 years prior to me arriving, there were seven individuals sitting in this seat,” Hite said. “When I got here, each individual had a perspective on which way they wanted the district to go.
“Every time you change leaders you change focus,” he said. “When you keep changing things there is no continuity, there’s no purpose, there’s no intention. By the board implementing the Goals and Guardrails, the school district has established focus.”
“No matter who comes in after me they will have to follow the Goals and Guardrails that are already in place, which is a great thing because it means more continuity, success and academic achievement for our students,” he added.
In the future, the superintendent search will be handled by a professional search firm, Isaacson, Miller in partnership with the school board.
Following a local and national search, interviews with candidates will be held during the winter. In February, the board will establish a superintendent search advisory committee and will hold a public process for the final two candidates.
The board plans to announce the new school district superintendent in spring 2022.
