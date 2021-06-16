While many companies are wondering how to best recognize Juneteenth, a Philadelphia-based consulting firm that specializes in employee benefits, human resources and diversity is offering tips for including the holiday in the workplace.
Exude Inc. recognizes that Saturday, June 19 or Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The consulting company is looking at ways businesses can observe this holiday.
Educate
It’s important that companies understand what Juneteenth represents, because not everyone knows what the holiday means.
“At Exude, we partnered with our marketing and communications team and devised an article, which I authored, as well as just different other resources that could really further educate on the idea of Juneteenth, where it stemmed, and where it originated,” said Jai Calloway, senior human capital consultant at Exude.
“I would also recommend to organizations that they seek to understand more and not just limit themselves to Juneteenth, but also different types of cultural holidays that are celebrated,” she added. “It’s important that we embrace the diversity that Americans bring by acknowledging all of the cultural backgrounds that encompass Americans.”
Observation
Companies should have moments of observations and recognize how their commemorating the holiday.
“Take a moment to pause from day to day, our daily routines and give a flex holiday or a floating holiday,” Calloway said.
“Use the holiday to not work and instead offer a panel of experts that can really speak to not only diversity, equity and inclusion, but also provide historical context behind Juneteenth, and how it relates to different practices that we utilize in our organization.
“There's so much opportunity for organizations to make that connection,” she added. “It’s about being in an inclusive environment that fosters belonging, by simply seeking to want to understand and by doing that, you have to seek out education.”
Leadership
Top leadership within companies is crucial when having difficult conversations around culture and race.
“Buy in from leadership can really create instances where you have dialogue, whether through town hall style, presentations that initiate and really welcome dialogue, to having more of a focus group type style of settings where it's more of a small, intimate crowd, and it's facilitated by a person that has expertise in diversity and inclusion or cultural competence,” Calloway said.
“It’s hard to say how you have those conversations, but I would focus on creating a space where you can have those difficult conversations about race so that when someone does want to have it, they will feel empowered to have that conversation,” she added.
Conversations
Companies who are trying to cultivate a culture of inclusion should have ongoing conversations that are not based around one initiative. The sooner companies hold those conversations the better.
“Difficult conversations around underrepresented groups and community members need to be continuous,” Calloway said.
“It shouldn’t start with just cultural or racial kind of conversation, but more so recognizing other marginalized or underrepresented groups as well, whether it be LGBTQ plus community or women or men,” she added. “Companies need to understand that there’s a wealth of underrepresented folks.”
Moving forward
Companies should embrace more diversity and inclusion in the workforce beyond just conversations.
“There is a push for diversity and inclusion, and there’s even a push for roles in positions for leadership that have space for diversity officers and executives,” Calloway said.
“In terms of whether it’s enough, it’s never enough,” she added. “These conversations should not just be trend conversations. This needs to be a part of organizational culture.”
