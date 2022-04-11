President Joe Biden announced Monday his final rule to curb the rapid nationwide influx of privately made firearms, notably known as “ghost guns.”
According to a news release from the White House, in 2021 approximately 20,000 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
The final rule by Biden will ban the manufacturing of the most accessible ghost guns, which come in kits that can be purchased in-store or online without a background check. Instead, the rule classifies these kits as firearms under the Gun Control Act. In addition, these kits will now need to have traceable serial numbers attached to them by commercial manufacturers.
This rule by Biden will also help with ghost guns already on the street, attaching serial numbers to them if they are sold to stores or pawn shops.
“For example, if an individual builds a firearm at home and then sells it to a pawnbroker or another federally licensed dealer, that dealer must put a serial number on the weapon before selling it to a customer,” the news release said. “This requirement will apply regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts, kits, or by 3-D-printers.”
In Philadelphia, 571 ghost guns were recovered in 2021.
On Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office announced the charges of a man named Daniel Whiteman, who is believed to be a manufacturer of ghost guns using 3-D printing.
After receiving a tip, Whiteman was arrested on April 1. When law enforcement showed up at his Roxborough home, Whiteman was printing a receiver for a firearm.
Before his arrest, Whiteman assembled at least six firearms, including Glock-style .9mm and .22 caliber firearms. In addition, there is an investigation into whether one of his guns manufactured by Whiteman was transferred to someone who used that gun in a shooting.
Whiteman was charged with three counts of prohibited firearm possession; he was convicted of a 2013 Delaware County robbery and not allowed to carry a gun.
“This frightening case is a clear-cut example of why we need our state legislature to modernize firearm safety laws that reflect the reality of 3-D printing technology,” said Krasner. “Our communities demand that state legislators in the thrall of the National Rifle Association wake up and start caring about public safety by passing commonsense gun regulation so that we can prevent the next Mr. Whiteman from producing and trafficking guns that jeopardize the lives of families and children.”
Additionally, he was charged with one count of delivery of a firearm after 48 hours elapsed and one count of knowingly and intentionally possessing controlled substances for having heroin and fentanyl.
“The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF) wants the public to know that the clear and present danger posed by ghost guns is a matter that we take extremely seriously,” said GVTF Supervisor William Fritze. “We are committed to apprehending and appropriately prosecuting anyone who illegally obtains firearms and intends to use them to commit crimes.”
