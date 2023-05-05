A state official, mayor, business leader, several entertainers and a TV news anchor will be among the featured Philadelphia-area commencement speakers that will be addressing college students from the Class of 2023.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will serve as the keynote speaker at Community College of Philadelphia 57th Commencement on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Liacouras Center.
“As a supporter of all the diverse students we serve, Mayor Kenney has helped many Philadelphians realize their dream of a college education and skills leading to advanced workforce opportunities, as well as credentials beyond an associate degree,” said Community College of Philadelphia president Donald Guy Generals in a statement.
“His efforts to connect citizens with the knowledge and training they need to pursue in-demand careers that offer family sustaining wages benefit families and the entire city,” he said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be speaking at two commencement ceremonies this year.
Shapiro was elected as the state’s governor in November 2022 after defeating State Sen. Doug Mastriano. Shapiro had previously served two terms as attorney general and as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representative from 2005 to 2011.
He will be the commencement speaker at Lincoln University 164th commencement ceremony Sunday at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held in Chester County on the university’s main campus.
Shapiro will also be speaking to undergraduates at Temple University’s 136th commencement ceremony on May 11 at the Liacouras Center.
Delaware State University will have two speakers for their commencement ceremonies this year. Award-winning country music star Jimmie Allen will give the keynote address for undergraduates May 12 at 8 a.m. in Alumni Stadium.
Allen is a Grammy and NAACP Image awards nominated country music singer who won New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards and New Male Artist of the Year at the American Country Music Awards. He attended DSU from 2004-2006 before pursuing his music career
Willis Lonzer, an executive scientist with more than 20 years of experience in global pharmaceutical research and development and global medical affairs, will be the commencement speaker for graduate students at 11 a.m. on that same day. The ceremony will be held at the Tubman/Laws courtyard on the Dover campus.
Lonzer, who is a Delaware State alum, is the international president of Alpha Phi Alpha, the oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternity in the world with more than 900 chapters and 290,000 members.
“Our vision at Delaware State University is to be the most substantively diverse, contemporary and unapologetic HBCU in the nation,” said Delaware State University president Tony Allen in a statement.
“Doing so requires a noted and continuous clarion call from anyone touched by the Delaware State University experience. Both Jimmie and Dr. Lonzer are tremendous examples of that tradition and I am proud that each will have the opportunity to impart their story and wisdom to what will be the largest graduating classes in Delaware State University history,” he said.
Cheyney University will host its commencement ceremony May 13 at 10 a.m. at The Quad.
West Philadelphia native and Emmy-award-winning actress, producer, writer, and comedian Quinta Brunson will deliver the keynote address for University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education commencement ceremony. The ceremony will be held May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Palestra
Brunson is the creator, executive producer and head writer of the hit ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary.” The mockumentary-style comedy, which premiered in 2021, takes place in a fictional Southwest Philadelphia public elementary school and highlights the challenges and success teachers face on a daily basis.
Award-winning singer, actress, and songwriter Idina Menzel will be the main commencement speaker for the University of Pennsylvania 267th commencement ceremony, which will be held May 15 at 10:15 a.m. at Franklin Field.
Villanova University will celebrate its 2023 graduating class during the school’s 180th commencement ceremony May 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Villanova Stadium.
Award-winning NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will be the keynote speaker for the ceremony. Holt is the anchor and managing editor of the network’s flagship broadcast “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” which won a 2022 Edward Murrow Award. He also anchors “Dateline NBC.”
