Following the approval of a City Council resolution applauding the life and legacy of the Rev. Leon H. Sullivan, the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and the Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust have announced the opening of the citywide celebration of Sullivan’s 100th birthday taking place throughout October.
Sullivan’s 100th birthday will be celebrated with a schedule of nearly 25 virtual and in-person events presented by local organizations throughout the month. The goal of these events is to “reflect Reverend Sullivan’s legacy of advancing civil rights, social, and economic justice … (and) empowering Black and minority communities,” according to the OACCE.
Sullivan, born Oct. 16, 1922, was a civil rights and social justice leader who spent his life advocating for social and economic equity through job training, investing in Black owned businesses, community and housing development, and entrepreneurial training.
Sullivan, known colloquially as the “Lion of Zion,” was the longtime pastor of North Philadelphia’s Zion Baptist Church, and used his pulpit to organize for the causes he believed in. Over the course of his life, Sullivan’s advocacy was recognized with numerous accolades such as The Presidential Medal of Freedom and The Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights.
Two of the key events that are set to take place during the October centennial celebration are a Sunday Morning Worship Service on Sullivan’s birthday, Oct. 16, at the Zion Baptist Church, and the unveiling of the newly named “Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan International Arrivals Hall,” as well as the dedication of a permanent exhibit honoring his legacy, at the Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 18.
Other events include: a WURD broadcast on Oct. 3 featuring individuals reflecting on Sullivan’s life and legacy, a special event commemorating Sullivan at the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University on Oct. 12, and on Oct. 23 the African American Museum of Philadelphia will offer complimentary admission to the public in honor of the Sullivan Centennial.
At the City Council meeting Thursday where the Sullivan resolution was approved, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, the resolution’s sponsor, said that he appreciated the support of his fellow councilmembers in recognizing Sullivan’s legacy and impact on Philadelphia.
“I am honored to introduce and receive support from my fellow Council members in passing this legislation recognizing the late Reverend Sullivan as part of his centennial celebration. This resolution continues City Council’s ongoing recognition of a legendary figure in Philadelphia history.”
In a news release from the City of Philadelphia announcing the centennial celebration, Mayor Jim Kenney praised the legacy of Sullivan and laid out his hopes for the celebration.
“It is Philadelphia’s great honor that our story is intertwined with that of the exceptional Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan. The City of Philadelphia looks forward to recognizing Reverend Sullivan’s legacy through many forums during the centennial celebration this October," he said. "My hope is that Philadelphians can learn more about Reverend Sullivan through these events and be inspired by the lasting impact one life can have on communities across the world.”
