The Philadelphia Police Department will receive $500,000 in grants from the Philadelphia Police Foundation for more bicycles, horses and motorcycles for patrols and bomb-sniffing dogs to help fight crime.
The foundation will make its announcement Tuesday at the bottom of steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
“The new equipment, which was not included in the city’s budget for the Philadelphia Police Department, will assist multiple units within the department with reducing crime and making Philadelphia safer,” said Maureen S. Rush, president of the foundation.
The grants will be distributed in four ways to combat crime and enhance the city’s safety by acquiring new equipment, including:
Motorcycles
Twelve new motorcycles will be used by both Police Highway Patrol and the Police Traffic Unit. Highway Patrol is responsible for assignments such as community engagement, crowd control, major events, fallen officer escorts and training, along with high crime and violence patrols and dignitary protection.
Bicycles
The purchase of 80 new police bicycles, fully equipped, will support the staffing of bike officers and patrols. The police serve 300 commercial corridors in the city, with 92 targeted for enhanced patrols for safety and support to businesses and residents.
Horses
Six horses will be acquired for the Mounted Patrol unit, which was brought back in the early 2000s by funding from the Philadelphia Police Foundation, to be used for large events, community relations, crowd control and events throughout the city.
Canines
Three bomb-sniffing canines will be funded. Two canines, Red and Rex, were acquired in March and are undergoing training. Another, Deuce, a canine officer, was acquired in 2022 and underwent 1,000 hours of training.
City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, D-5th District, said Council welcomes the grant.
“Any grant that assists the Police Department get more assets on the streets of our city, be it more bicycles, motorcycles or even horses, to assist police in their core mission of public safety is very much appreciated,” Clarke said. “City Council will continue to do its part in funding appropriations to the department to help add more officers, to better fund mobile mental health units, to install more security cameras and make better use of technology, and to do whatever it takes to make our neighborhoods safer.”
City Councilmember Anthony Phillips, D-9th District, said it is important to the community that police are visible and more bicycle patrols will help.
“Police need to be on the ground and connected to our business corridors and our residential areas. Bicycles allow people to see officers outside of their cars. I know that one of the priorities of Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker is to have more bicycle patrols in her administration. Community policing is one of the answers to the violence and building trust between the community and law enforcement.”
Formed in 1998, the Philadelphia Police Foundation is the only organization authorized to raise funds for the Philadelphia Police Department. Its mission includes reducing gun violence by funding unbudgeted crime reduction strategies; supporting officer wellness programs and police accountability initiatives; providing advanced training opportunities for staff; and creating opportunities for engagement between the police and the city’s youth.
Over the years, individuals and businesses have donated more than $2 million to underwrite unbudgeted priorities such as anti-bias training, specialized equipment, and scholarships for the children of fallen and critically injured officers.
