In 2019, Air Wellness, of Chicago was providing safety consulting at construction sites and had about $127,000 in annual sales and owner Adrian Mobley was the only employee.
But Mobley linked up with HIRE360, a Chicago-based non-profit that helps minorities, women and veterans, especially those in underserved communities, find careers in the building trades and seeks to help small contractors get more business.
“We originated doing training and safety,” Mobley said. “We would go out to a construction site and evaluate it, to make sure that people were working in line with OSHA standards.”
Through HIRE360, Mobley learned of other opportunities, but also secured a $10,000 loan from the group and later a $150,000 line of credit to expand to other areas.
In 2020 Air Wellness landed a four-year, $4.5 million contract with O’Hare Airport and is now providing maintenance, flagging and fencing services there.
“We were successful in doing that, but as we grew we needed more money in order to buy better equipment,” Mobley said.
Today, Air Wellness has more than 30 employees, has signed on with several unions and reported sales of $3.3 million in 2021. That figure is expected to rise this year.
“I hire people from the community and put them in the unions,” Mobley said. The company has 25 laborers, four, masons, two iron workers and office staff, she said.
Jay Rowell, Executive Director of HIRE360, described Mobley as a success story, but said the group is working with more than 100 other minority owned firms, also.
In September, The Philadelphia Tribune reported that a coalition of developers, corporations, labor unions and trade groups is launching an initiative called “Everybody Builds,” in Philadelphia, modeled after HIRE360.
“Everybody Builds is close to hiring an executive director and the work will begin in earnest early in the new year,” a spokesperson for the group said.
For years, city activists have charged that Black and brown people, women and others, have been systematically shut out of union construction jobs. These jobs, such as carpenters, electricians and plumbers, pay as much as $90 an hour.
In the next decade, that coalition expects to generate about $10 billion in construction and development in Philadelphia.
A who’s who of industry stakeholders in the city have signed on to be a part of this initiative, including the Bellwether District/ Hilco Redevelopment Partners, the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council (a coalition of 50 labor unions), Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council or Carpenters, General Building Contractors Association, the 76ers, Campus Apartments, Mosaic Development Partners, University of Pennsylvania, Penn Medicine, Drexel University, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Temple University.
The initiative will also identify diverse businesses that are seeking to grow and support these businesses with access to capital, bonding, estimating and insurance and help them identify and connect to contracting opportunities led by collaborating partners in the program.
In the thick of the Everybody Builds initiative is Ryan N. Boyer, business manager of the Laborers’ District Council on N. Broad St. and business manager of the Philadelphia Buildings Trades Council, who described it as a unique forum.
According to Boyer, the coalition of union’s and its many apprentice programs have “dedicated themselves” to “ensuring that Philadelphia’s union workforce is representative of our region’s population.”
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said in an interview with the Tribune that he supports the initiative.
“I applaud Ryan Boyer for being willing to sit in the room with all of the parties to address systemic inequities and make meaningful change,” Shapiro said. “It’s long overdue and necessary to create jobs and grow our economy.”
Meanwhile, Rowell, the HIRE360 executive director, said: “We are now working with 120 diverse contractors to help them scale up for the over a $100 billion of mega-projects coming to the city of Chicago for the next 10 years, including CTA, our transit agency’s Red-Purple Line program.”
These also include $8 billion in projects at O’Hare Airport and private developments worth about $6 billion.
“There has been a real focus of our partners, some of the larger contractors and trade unions to make sure that the work is done by contractors and individuals that reflect the diversity in the city,” Rowell said.
We have four parts to what we are doing, we have a diverse contractors scaling up component. We have a supply chain component where we are helping to create and expand diverse suppliers. We also have a youth engagement component for the workforce.”
For its part, the Everybody Builds initiative is following a similar game plan.
To get an idea for the corporate experience with HIRE360, The Tribune spoke with Keiana Barrett, director of diversity & strategic development at Sterling Bay, a Chicago real estate developer.
In 2019, Sterling Bay formed a partnership with HIRE360 to reduce the systemic barriers that women and persons of color typically face when entering the construction and commercial real estate industries, Barrett said.
“These barriers typically include lack of access to capital, limited networking and engagement opportunities, bonding, and insurance, along with compromised back end business systems,” Barrett said. “As part of our partnership with HIRE360, Sterling Bay has provided the program with $100,000 in funds that support its minority business loan pool.”
In addition, Barrett sits on HIRE360’s Business Development, Builders, and Loan Pool Committees to advise it on best practices and capability-building strategies from the perspective of a developer.
Some of several companies that received funding, are: Global Construction Source, Inc., a construction material supplier, has been approved for a $100,000 line of credit from Providence Bank; P. H Divine Plumbing, one of the first female union plumbers in the City of Chicago, has been approved for a $10,000 line of credit from CNI; and Craft Mechanical, which will receive a line of credit of $35,000 from CNI, and this will allow them to hire an additional employee.
Last month, Sterling Bay and New York-based Botanic Properties, said they would build a 13-story life sciences lab and office building at 38th and Chestnut Sts., with retail and parking.
“We, along with our co-development partners at Botanic Properties, look forward to replicating in Philadelphia the transformational and inclusive business, workforce, and life sciences models, we have constructed in Chicago and other markets across the country,” Barrett said.
