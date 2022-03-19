People seeking affordable housing with Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) issued by the city’s housing agency sometimes wait four months or more to find a rental unit in the Philadelphia area.
So the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) created a package of financial incentives for landlords, streamlined the process and improved its customer service last fall in an effort to get more property owners to participate, according to PHA president and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah.
PHA sought out the landlords to determine what “barriers or impediments that” that were keeping them from participating in the voucher program.
“Part of it was the difficulty navigating the bureaucracy,” Jeremiah said. “This is a federally funded program. There is a lot of paperwork, rules and regulations that are applicable. It takes a while.”
In the meantime, the unit is open, he said.
Now, the application can be filed online and the time to wait for inspections has been shortened.
The vouchers allow low-income residents to pay 30% of their income towards their rent and the rest is paid by PHA directly to the landlords.
PHA serves about 20,000 low-come families, seniors and disabled in the city. About 5,000 landlords already participate in the HCV program, previously known as Section 8.
“We need to be able to double that in all areas of the city,” Jeremiah said.
The incentives include a $300 bonus any property owner or manager who rents to a PHA voucher holder and submits the paperwork. Additionally, a $500 bonus will be paid to a landlord who rents to a PHA Emergency Housing Voucher holder. The emergency housing vouchers are exclusively for people who are experiencing homelessness and are referred to PHA by the city of Philadelphia. The incentives will stay in place until April 30.
The 863 emergency vouchers come with additional funding related to retaining and supporting property owners in the voucher program because it is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. For example, it allows PHA to provide security deposit assistance equal to as much as one month of the approved PHA contract rent.
Separately, a $1,000 bonus is available to landlords who participate in HCV’s Housing Opportunity Program (HOP) and rent a unit to a household with a PHA voucher in a qualified opportunity area. These are neighborhoods that generally have lower poverty rates, access to higher performing schools and employment opportunities.
Additionally, PHA has established an Owner Assurance Fund, designed to protect property owners from unexpected damages beyond normal wear and tear. PHA will reimburse property owners who participate in the HCV program up to $2,500 to help cover repair expenses after subtracting any security deposit that was held for damages. This is an additional level of protection for property owners they would not normally be available.
“These incentives were created as a direct result of feedback from landlords,” Jeremiah said. “At a time when many rental property owners are struggling, PHA offers guaranteed rent, monthly income, and coverage for damage to their unit. It’s win-win, and now is an opportune time to start.”
Apparently, the property owners agree. As of Wednesday, 1,000 have qualified for at least one of the bonuses and 800 are new to the voucher program.
Paul L. Badger Jr., 54, president and CEO of the Badger Group Inc., is a long-time participant in the voucher program, also agreed with the improvements and financial incentives.
When he purchased his first property, many years ago, he inherited a tenant in the voucher program.
“That was my first introduction to the program and I have been a landlord with PHA ever since,” Badger said. “At that time, there were a lot of inherent challenges with the program, however, a lot of those have gotten better with time. Initially, communication was very difficult between the landlord community and PHA.”
Back then, he said, the internet was not as prevalent. And all of the paperwork had to be submitted in person.
“The challenges have decreased and they have greatly improved the program over the years,” Badger said. “Today, there is much better communication.”
For example, the paperwork can be submitted online and the PHA has streamlined the process so that it takes less time.
In addition, PHA has an advisory committee of landlords.
“I’ve been a part of that for many years,” Badger said. “We talk about issues that landlords are having with the system, ways in which the system can be improved and share ideas for improvement. I am definitely an advocate of affordable housing and committed to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.