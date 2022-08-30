The Philadelphia Housing Authority is seeking a development partner or partners to build affordable homes on 65 vacant lots it owns in the rapidly changing Sharswood neighborhood in North Philadelphia.
PHA strongly urges minority and woman-owned businesses, non-profit groups, local business and mission-based housing agencies to apply.
A pre-proposal conference via Webex is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 31st. The conference is not mandatory but PHA recommends that potential developers interested to attend the proposal meeting. Developers have until Sept. 30th to submitted proposals.
“PHA continues to work closely with public and private partners to transform Sharswood into a neighborhood of choice. The new grocery store at Sharswood Ridge already has begun luring diverse shoppers from around the city,” said PHA President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah. “This community now has the quality schools, supportive social services and the amenities that foster housing stability. Homeownership is the cornerstone of strong neighborhoods. Part of our mission is opening the door to homeownership opportunities for hard-working families who are ready to build wealth."
The lots are bounded by Thompson Street in the south, Master Street in the north, 21st Street to the east and 24th Street to the west.
Under this program, PHA will sell the lots to developers for a nominal fee. In exchange, developers must sell to families earning as much as 120% of the area median income, which is about $126,000 for a family of four.
Developers may propose to develop on one or both of the two groups of lots. Once a developer or developers are selected through the request for qualifications, the developers must lead all aspects of the process, including construction, design, financing, marketing and the sale of the homes. In addition, PHA expects developers to communicate with community organizations and other neighborhood stakeholders throughout the process.
As part of the deal, there will be an anti-flipping provision since the homes will sold below market prices. For example, if a buyer decides to sell their home, it must be sold to a family that earns at or below the 120% of area median income with the same sales price restrictions. The homes will be capped at $280,000, but developers will be encouraged to provide a range of prices at even lower incomes. Financial assistance will be available to PHA residents.
For more information, please email: William.Cook@pha.phila.gov or to RVSP for the pre-proposal conference. To see the full request for proposal or RFP, visit: https://pha.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/73704
(0) comments
