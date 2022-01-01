The Philadelphia Housing Authority had several major accomplishments this year, but the top executive said he is most proud of the 6,441 units the agency built or renovated in 2021, along with its partners.
These new units were part of PHA’s “six-in-five” plan launched in 2014, which referred to developing or preserving 6,000 units of housing in a five-year period. The progress was delayed for two years, as a result of the pandemic.
“We feel a deep sense of accomplishments in meeting our goals, but we live in a city with such tremendous need that it feels as though our work has really only just begun,” said PHA President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah. “What makes our program so successful is that, in addition to the construction and neighborhood rebuilding we have done, we have funded and worked with extremely committed non-profit housing organization whose mission matched our own.”
According to PHA, a major area for renovation has been its scattered site inventory, or individual properties that have fallen into disrepair and have been vacant and uninhabitable for decades. Under the plan, PHA renovated 1,745 of these units, many in neighborhoods being gentrified, thereby preserving affordability in some of these communities.
Other major PHA accomplishments are the redevelopment of the former Norris Homes complex near Temple University and the continued revitalization of the Sharswood neighborhood, which includes a $52 million shopping center and a 98-unit apartment complex. About half of the apartments will include below-market rate units.
The mixed-use development at 2077 Ridge Ave., will include a bank, supermarket, restaurant and an urgent care center.
Mosaic Development Partners, of Philadelphia, will manage and run the 234,000-square-foot development that will be called Sharswood Ridge.
Mosaic is a minority-owned firm with developments at The Navy Yard, Cheyney University and other parts of Philadelphia.
The development is expected to generate about 200 construction jobs and about 200 permanent jobs. It is 70% completed and scheduled to be finished later this year.
Looking ahead, PHA reports that changes in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have given the agency more flexibility to accelerate the pace of construction.
“We will use every tool in our disposal to create and preserve more housing for low-income families, seniors and veterans,” Jeremiah said.
Despite all of the efforts of PHA and its development partners, families seeking PHA homes still remain on waiting lists for years, he said.
“We are hopeful Congress will approve President Biden’s Build Back Better program, which would provide desperately needed cash infusion to help us produce more affordable housing for those who need it,” Jeremiah said.
Other notable PHA accomplishments include:
• Completed the North Central Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant, which included the redevelopment of Norris Homes. This included 302 rental apartments and affordable homes. The neighborhood has a new 10,000-square-foot community center, training and employment supports, recreational areas, and a day center operated by residents along with Temple University. Norris Apartment residents’ incomes have doubled since the program’s launch and violent crimes have gone down 42%.
• PHA Expanded the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which has expanded housing options for Philadelphians through a campaign the agency launched to recruit additional property owners and offering monetary and support incentives to current property owners. As a result, about 350 new property owners rented apartments to PHA voucher holders for the first time.
• PHA prioritized populations at greatest risk for homelessness this year. For example, the agency worked with Community College of Philadelphia (CCP) to offer apartments to students needing them. The rehabbed units, which serve up to 16 students, are just blocks from the college’s campus. PHA received about $10 million in emergency housing vouchers to help homeless families and those at risk of losing their housing. The families are referred to PHA by the city.
• PHA Workforce Center at Vaux Community Building continued to expand workforce and employer partnerships. For instance, CVS Health was brought in as a training partner. CVS Health opened a Workforce Innovation and Talent Incubator, to prepare people for jobs as pharmacy technicians and retail associates.
• PHA minority firm contract opportunities: The agency reported that 36.5% of its contracts were awarded to companies owned by people of color, which included 28% going to Black-owned firms; and 4% going to firms owned by Hispanic-owned companies.
• PhillySEEDS Inc., a unit of PHA, awarded a total of $316,000 in scholarships to 84 PHA residents seeking or enrolled in higher education institutions, a new record.
• PHA Homeownership Opportunities Program: under this program, 85 people moved from renting to owning homes setting a new home ownership record. One PHA resident, Dwayne Fair, bought the home his family had rented from the agency for more than 50 years.
• Vaux Big Picture Learning High School, which PHA helped to establish, graduated about 90 students, half of which were PHA residents. Of the total, 42% were headed to college, a trade school or an internship. And the class valedictorian has been accepted to 13 colleges and received about $1 million in scholarships. The high school is in the city’s Sharswood section.
