PHA Gets $50M

The city’s housing agency will use a $50 million grant from the U.S. to redevelop Bartram Village in southwest Philadelphia based on input from residents, city officials, development partners and other stakeholders. — WHYY PHOTO

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The city’s housing agency will use a $50 million federal grant to redevelop Bartram Village in southwest Philadelphia based on a roadmap created by the residents, city officials, development partners and other stakeholders.

Next Friday, officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will travel to Philadelphia to announce the Neighborhood Choice grant to the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA), as part of a $370 million investment in eight communities, including Atlanta, Birmingham, Lake Charles, Miami, Pittsburgh, Tucson and Wilmington. Each of the cities will receive $50 million, except Miami, which will get $40 million.

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.