The city’s housing agency will use a $50 million federal grant to redevelop Bartram Village in southwest Philadelphia based on a roadmap created by the residents, city officials, development partners and other stakeholders.
Next Friday, officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will travel to Philadelphia to announce the Neighborhood Choice grant to the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA), as part of a $370 million investment in eight communities, including Atlanta, Birmingham, Lake Charles, Miami, Pittsburgh, Tucson and Wilmington. Each of the cities will receive $50 million, except Miami, which will get $40 million.
Last week, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge spoke about the grants in Birmingham.
“This investment represents HUD’s commitment to create new housing for Birmingham residents and communities across the country,” Fudge said. “When we envision the future of public housing investment, we think of programs like Choice Neighborhoods. These awards promote the innovative collaboration needed to tackle the affordable housing crisis. A community-driven, whole of government approach to neighborhood revitalization is what leads to impactful changes in neighborhoods that need it the most.”
A PHA-owned apartment complex with 500 units, Bartram Village is situated along Lindbergh Ave. and 56th St. It was built in the 1940s to house workers building weapons and U.S. Navy ships during World War II. One of PHA’s oldest developments, it was later converted to public housing and is now home to about 1,000 residents. It sits next to Bartram Gardens, a 50-acre public garden and National Historic Landmark along the Schuylkill River. Bartram Village is a trolley ride from the city’s Kingsessing section and sits on the No. 36 trolley line.
The revitalization plan, known as “Blossom at Bartram,” is a 200-plus document that was crafted by the residents, city officials, PHA and development partners, and made possible by a $1.3 million grant from HUD.
The Philadelphia grant was championed by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., John Fetterman, D-Pa. and U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-5th District.
Kelvin Jeremiah, PHA president and chief executive officer, said the grant will allow PHA and its development partner, Pennrose, to leverage additional public, private financing and tax credits to transform the neighborhood.
“We now have the funding to implement that transformation plan,” Jeremiah said.
“It reintegrates the site into the city streetscape, secondly, it adds another 100 units to the development, it builds high-quality energy efficient housing and it includes 30 homeownership units.”
According to Jeremiah, PHA and its partner Pennrose expects to close on the financing early next year for the first phase of the development which will include 64 units. Construction is scheduled to start in May 2024.
“The federal government is prioritizing the investments going into these communities, like the ones we are privileged to serve,” Jeremiah said. “It allows us to bring together a varied number of funding sources.”
PHA has received a total of five HUD grants related to the Neighborhood Choice program, more than any other city, Jeremiah said.
“It’s good to know that the Biden administration and Secretary Fudge recognize the important work that we are doing in Philadelphia,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful. These are highly competitive and coveted awards.”
According to Casey’s office, the grant will be used to rehabilitate and transform affordable housing at Bartram Village and to provide the investments to help to create a neighborhood that is vibrant, near services, public transportation, along with being safe and welcoming.
Housing is more than just a roof over your head, Casey said, it’s the place where well-being and community start.
“As the foundation of a neighborhood, housing determines whether businesses can thrive, the potential of future economic development, and the sense of community residents that feel,” Casey said. “Community leaders in Philadelphia have been working tirelessly for years to re-imagine Bartram Village into a neighborhood anchor where residents can live, work, and play in a vibrant and safe environment, and with this funding, they can make that vision a reality.”
