The city’s housing agency has chosen a joint venture of two New York firms to redevelop Westpark Apartments on Powelton Avenue, one of its last 1960s-era, high-rise buildings in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Housing Authority, said that its board of commissioners has approved a pre-development agreement with the joint venture of L+M Development Partners and MSquared, of New York City, to develop the site into a modern community that would initially have about 650 rental units on the 12-acre site at the edge of University City.
Based in Larchmont, N.Y., L+M Development, is a full-service real estate development firm, which has acquired, built, or renovated about 35,000 residential units. MSquared is a women-owned real estate development and investment company, that works with the public sector, developers, and investors to build mixed-use properties that include affordable housing.
The approval on Jan. 20 allows PHA to begin negotiating an agreement with the developers to create a final plan for the site. L+M Development and MSquared has initially proposed building 327 low-income housing units to replace the existing number of apartments at Westpark, an additional 323 affordable and market rate units along with commercial space.
According to Kelvin A. Jeremiah, PHA president and CEO, the evaluation committee, which included resident leaders, “reviewed multiple proposals for how best to develop this prime real estate and provide badly needed, modern affordable housing for our residents in a rapidly gentrifying section of the city.
“Now we can begin the process of relocating Westpark residents and negotiating a final plan and agreement with our selected partners,” Jeremiah said. “I want to thank resident leadership as well as our Board for their roles in helping us arrive at this point.”
Built in 1964, Westpark is in walking distance of SEPTA’s Market-Frankford line at 46th and Market streets, is typical of the old-style, high-rise model of public housing. The development was part of the last wave of high-rise towers built by PHA, when so-called “towers in a park” design was a model for urban public housing in Philadelphia and throughout the U.S. In recent time, this model has fallen out of favor with public housing officials, residents and social scientists.
Subsequently, as federal funding dollars shrunk, it became increasingly more difficult for agencies, such as PHA to maintain, as costs for these type structures were estimated at about of $50 million, for capital improvements of infrastructure, major systems, which didn’t include any updates to living spaces.
Since the 1990s, PHA has been steadily renovating, rehabbing and in other cases — demolishing the high rises to develop more townhouse-style and low-rise units that meet the standards and needs of today’s modern families. The redevelopment will be designed to connect PHA residents with the surrounding community.
After being relocated to other locations, during the development, Westpark residents will have the first right to return, upon completion, as has been the case with other PHA developments.
PHA is the nation’s fourth-largest housing agency, serving about 80,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.