The city’s housing agency has chosen four community-based development partners to renovate 53 vacant and distressed properties in the fast-growing, Brewerytown neighborhood of north Philadelphia.
Kelvin Jeremiah, Philadelphia Housing Authority president and CEO, said the four groups selected are: Trades for Difference and Benchmark Real Estate Partners (23 properties); Lower North Philadelphia Community Development Corporation (seven properties); Jumpstart Philly (14 properties); and Devcon Group, LLC/Townes Mechanical (nine properties).
“This is a very exciting initiative for us because our well-qualified partners will be developing these long-neglected properties into homes for sale to low-to-moderate-income families,” Jeremiah said. “Our goal is to help them remain in their community and enjoy the benefits of owning a home while building generational wealth.”
For more than a decade, residents, developers and business have poured into Brewerytown, because of its restaurants, bars and other attractions. It is also close to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Fairmount Park, Schuylkill River Trail and Wholefoods market at 21st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
It also has an established business corridor along Girard Avenue and is also accessible by public transportation, such as SEPTA’s No. 15 trolley on Girard Avenue. Breweytown is roughly bounded by Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the north, Parrish Street to the south, 25th Street in the west and the Schuylkill River in the east.
Jeremiah credited City Council President Darrell Clarke and his staff for their support of this initiative that, when completed, will transform blighted properties into affordable homes in his district.
The developers will work closely with its homeownership team to prioritize PHA and neighborhood residents as buyers for the rebuilt homes, Jeremiah said.
According to PHA, the scattered site properties are in an area between Ridge, Glenwood and Girard avenues and from 24th Street to 30th Street. The homes range in size from two to six bedrooms. The developers will acquire the properties for a nominal fee and then sell them for the cost of the rehab, plus a reasonable developer fee that will be verified by PHA.
In December 2021, PHA announced that it was seeking partners in the neighborhood development and selected the four organizations out of 10 proposals.
The maximum sales price for a three-bedroom home is $215,000; a four-bedroom home for $240,000 and six-bedroom home for $290,000. Some of the homes could be sold for much less. The homebuyers will not be able to flip the homes to make a profit in the first 20 years and if they sell, it must be to other income-eligible families. In comparison, the median home price in Brewerytown is $310,000, according to PHA.
And the agency said the income requirements are a maximum of $60,500 a year for a family of two and $75,600 a year for a family of four.
“Through our Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, the city is poised to spend $400 million over the next several years building affordable homes for residents,” Clarke said. “Helping first-time homebuyers purchase existing homes, protecting renters from eviction and taking a wide array of other action steps to preserve and revitalize Philadelphia’s most precious resource: our neighborhoods.”
Darnetta Arce, executive director of Lower North Philadelphia CDC, is a longtime advocate for affordable housing in North Philadelphia.
“We knew we needed to have a stronger focus on housing and economic development that was happening in the community,” Arce said. “Because we are dedicated to ensuring that people of lower-income and color get an opportunity to purchase a home, we’re working to build partnerships with developers and contractors. We’re thrilled to have PHA approve our proposal so we can create affordable, quality homes for these buyers.”
One of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, Brewerytown sits between Center City and the neighborhood of Fairmount. In the 1920s, the neighborhood was home to dozens of breweries, giving it its name.
Longtime Brewerytown resident Ivan Smith, president of Coral Island Investments in Philadelphia, said that one of the good things about the neighborhood is “more people are using the area as a destination, because of the restaurants, bars and attractions like Fairmount Park.”
But the growth comes with a price tag, such as higher rents and home prices, which some longtime residents can’t afford. He supports the development because it will result in more affordable housing in the neighborhood, but Smith said there is tension between the newer and longtime residents.
