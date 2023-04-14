Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia

Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, Philadelphia is showing promising signs of civic re-engagement in public urban life, according to “Philadelphia 2023: The State of the City,” a new report from Pew Charitable Trusts. But the city continues to struggle with issues related to safety, public health, and income disparities.

The nonprofit’s annual report, released Wednesday, offers an overview of the city’s well-being in key areas, including the economy, municipal services, employment, safety, and health, among others.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.