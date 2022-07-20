A person of interest has been taken into custody in relation to a rape at gunpoint on a Philadelphia subway platform.
The Philadelphia Police Department announced the person’s detainment Wednesday, saying additional details would be forthcoming. The alleged rape happened Monday in SEPTA’s Snyder subway station in South Philadelphia.
"It was a traumatic event that occurred down on that platform," Capt. James Kearney, commanding officer of the Special Victims Unit, said Monday.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.