After experiencing sexual assault on a college campus in 2001, LaQuisha Anthony suffered in silence for 12 years.
Twelve years after the incident, she started participating in group and individual therapy sessions through WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Rape. WOAR, Philadelphia’s only rape crisis center, became a safe haven for Anthony.
As Anthony’s therapy sessions were ending, her counselor suggested that she participate in a “speak out” event and share her story with other survivors who were undergoing counseling at WOAR.
“I was a little reluctant in reference to doing it in the beginning, but she talked about how she thought it would be beneficial for me in that this would be kind of like the final step in my healing process,” Anthony recalled.
“I did it and realized that impact that I had — especially being an African-American woman.”
Anthony’s story of survival resonated with an 80-year-old African-American woman who had been attacked in her home. The survivor told Anthony that she was touched because she had never heard anyone who looked like her speak about the issue so openly.
“For me that changed my outlook in sharing my story and realizing that when one survivor stands up to share, that you unlock the voice of another,” said Anthony, a 38-year-old Philadelphia native.
“It was through WOAR’s free counseling that helped me get to that point.”
Anthony currently works at WOAR as a senior educator and training specialist and serves as a national advocate for sexual assault survivors on an everyday basis.
“It’s been the gift that WOAR gave to me to utilize my voice in this way,” said Anthony, who is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.
April marks the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. WOAR is requesting that Philadelphia residents wear the color teal on April 6 to support its mission to end sexual violence in the city and across Pennsylvania.
“Teal is the color that represents sexual violence, particularly in the month of April,” said Monique Howard, president of WOAR.
“Teal Day is an opportunity for everyone to wear teal and kind of collectively engage the city around the conversation of sexual violence.”
Howard said that WOAR’s 24-hour hotline at (215) 985-3333 has experienced a decline in people calling to report incidents of sexual violence. She said these incidents are often under reported.
“What has happened during COVID is that people are quarantined or contained with their abuser and it’s making it very difficult to make that report or telephone the hotline, so we are seeing a tad bit of a dip with our hotline,” Howard said.
“Our hotline is seasonal and cyclical, so if there is more information in the news then we see an uptick in calls because people feel as though there is space for them to tell their truth.”
However, the organization has received a slight uptick in people reaching out to connect via chat and text.
“What that means is people can chat and text because it does not cause suspicion,” Howard said.
“They are in places and spaces where they are not able to make that police report and/or call our hotline.”
She said that WOAR is preparing for an increase in calls and reported incidents of sexual assault as things begin to return to normal and people start going back to work.
“What we are prepared for is upon the creation of this new normal — whatever this new normal may be — we will see an uptick because people will go back to what their schedules were, prior to the shutdown,” Howard said.
According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, done by the Centers for Disease Control, one in five women has been a victim of a completed or attempted rape at some point in her lifetime.
Howard said that it’s important to bring awareness to sexual violence.
“It impacts our families. It impacts our community and it’s generational,” she said.
“If you’re dealing with the trauma of sexual violence — whether it be resolved or unresolved — it impacts your relationships, it impacts your network and it impacts the next generation.”
“So when we reduce the incidents of sexual violence or create opportunities for centers like WOAR to provide the services that we need, we are helping solve that generational trauma that occurs,” Howard continued.
Anthony said people should be aware that they may be in the presence of survivors of sexual violence.
"You never know who is a survivor in your presence — that the things that you say and you do in reference to public cases may impact that survivor who's already suffering in silence or looking for someone to disclose to," she said.
Anthony wants survivors to know that help is available and that they are not alone.
WOAR in partnership with the LaSalle University Department of Public Health is asking Philadelphia residents who are over 18 and sexual assault survivors to participate in a city-wide assessment.
For information visit https://bit.ly/woarphilasurvey
