The polls open Tuesday for Philadelphia’s primary election.
Registered voters will cast primary ballots to nominate candidates in local and statewide offices for the Democratic and Republican parties in the November election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Office of the City Commissioners, which oversees elections, listed more than 700 polling places earlier this month.
Pennsylvania has a closed primary system, so only voters registered with either of the two major political parties can cast ballots for candidates. Independent voters can vote on ballot questions.
Registered voters can cast their ballot at polling places or satellite election offices, or use mail-in and absentee ballots. The Board of Elections must receive completed mail-in ballots by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Candidates for office
District attorney — Democrat (citywide)
District Attorney Larry Krasner faces challenger Carlos Vega in the Democratic primary for district attorney.
Krasner, a former civil rights defense attorney, is seeking a second term in office. Krasner has put in place several criminal justice reforms since taking office in 2018, including nixing cash bail for some low-level offenses and bolstering the office’s Conviction Integrity Unit, which has led to 20 exonerations.
Vega is a former prosecutor in the district attorney’s office whom Krasner fired along with dozens of other prosecutors shortly after he took office. Vega has pledged to make the district attorney's office more inclusive, hire more people of color as prosecutors, and build upon some of Krasner’s policies, including diversionary programs and the Conviction Integrity Unit.
District attorney — Republican (citywide)
Charles (Chuck) Peruto
Justice of the Supreme Court — Democrat (statewide)
Maria McLaughlin
Justice of the Supreme Court — Republican (statewide)
(Vote for one candidate)
Paula Patrick
Kevin Brobson
Patricia A. McCullough
Judge of the Superior Court — Democrat (statewide)
(Vote for one candidate)
Jill Beck
Timika Lane
Bryan Neft
Judge of the Superior Court — Republican (statewide)
Megan Sullivan
Judge of the Commonwealth Court — Democrat (statewide)
(Vote for no more than two candidates)
David Lee Spurgeon
Lori A. Dumas
Sierra Street
Amanda Green Hawkins
Judge of the Commonwealth Court — Republican (statewide)
(Vote for no more than two candidates)
Drew Crompton
Stacy Marie Wallace
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Democrat (citywide)
(Vote for no more than eight candidates)
Caroline Turner
Terri Booker
Wendi Barish
Craig Levin
Cateria R. McCabe
Nick Kamau
Daniel R. Sulman
Patrick J. Moran
Maurice Houston
Betsy Wahl
Michele Hangley
Rick Cataldi
John R. Padova
Chris Hall
Mark J. Moore
Tamika Washington
Judge of the Municipal Court — Democrat (citywide)
(Vote for no more than three candidates)
Michael C. Lambert (25)
Barbara Thomson (26)
George Twardy (27)
Greg Yorgey-Girdy (28)
City Controller — Democrat (citywide)
Rebecca Rhynhart
Ballot questions
Question 1
Proposed constitutional amendment: Termination or extension of disaster emergency declarations
Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law and increase the power of the General Assembly to unilaterally terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration — and the powers of Commonwealth agencies to address the disaster regardless of its severity pursuant to that declaration — through passing a concurrent resolution by simple majority, thereby removing the existing check and balance of presenting a resolution to the Governor for approval or disapproval?
Question 2
Proposed constitutional amendment: Disaster emergency declaration and management
Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law so that: a disaster emergency declaration will expire automatically after 21 days, regardless of the severity of the emergency, unless the General Assembly takes action to extend the disaster emergency; the Governor may not declare a new disaster emergency to respond to the dangers facing the Commonwealth unless the General Assembly passes a concurrent resolution; the General Assembly enacts new laws for disaster management?
Question 3
Proposed constitutional amendment: Prohibition against denial or abridgement of equality of rights because of race or ethnicity
Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended by adding a new section providing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged because of an individual's race or ethnicity?
Question 4
Statewide referendum: Making municipal fire and emergency medical services companies eligible for loans
Do you favor expanding the use of the indebtedness authorized under the referendum for loans to volunteer fire companies, volunteer ambulance services and volunteer rescue squads under 35 PA.C.S. §7378.1 (related to referendum for additional indebtedness) to include loans to municipal fire departments or companies that provide services through paid personnel and emergency medical services companies for the purpose of establishing and modernizing facilities to house apparatus equipment, ambulances and rescue vehicles, and for purchasing apparatus equipment, ambulances and rescue vehicles, protective and communications equipment and any other accessory equipment necessary for the proper performance of the duties of the fire companies and emergency medical services companies?
Question 5
Proposed City Charter change
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for an expanded Board of License Inspection Review that can hear and decide cases in three-member panels?
