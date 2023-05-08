news-septa122621-01.jpg (copy)

A SEPTA police officer stands on the platform of the Somerset stop on the Market-Frankford line. —WHYY PHOTO/Emma Lee

The Pennsylvania Senate just passed a bill that could create a Philadelphia office in charge of prosecuting heinous crimes on SEPTA property.

On Friday, the bill was sent to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. If it passes this phase, there will will be a new division of the Philadelphia's District Attorney's Office, specifically in charge of cleaning up SEPTA.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.