Voters with absentee or mailed ballots deemed invalid because of technical mistakes have two ways to rectify the problem, go to Room 140, the Elections Board in City Hall and get a new ballot, or vote by provisional ballot on Election Day.
Much is riding on this election, which has national implications and will likely help to determine who controls the U.S Senate and House. On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters go to the polls to choose a governor, a U.S. senator, City Council members and other elected officials.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the Democratic nominee for governor and state Sen. Doug Mastriano is the Republican nominee. For U.S. Senate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee, is facing Mehmet Oz, a retired surgeon and television host, the Republican nominee.
At least 3,500 ballots were set aside from other votes and will not be counted because of no dates, wrong dates, missing envelopes or other technical mistakes, as per state Supreme Court orders on Nov. 1. State law requires voters to hand write dates on the outer envelope of a mail-in ballot.
At a news conference Monday about election security, Lisa Deeley, chairperson of the Philadelphia City Commissioners office, said she was "extremely disappointed" by the state Supreme Court decision.
The court was deadlocked with three justices saying that throwing out ballots because of technical mistakes would amount to disenfranchising legal votes. The other three justices disagreed. The seventh judicial seat is vacant after Chief Justice Max Baer died Oct. 1 at 74.
Then on Saturday, the state Supreme Court court issued more specific directions. For example, it said mail-in ballots are to be rejected, if the handwritten dates are between Sept. 19 and Nov. 8. Absentee ballots are to be rejected if they are dated between Aug. 30 and Nov. 8.
Several voting rights groups said they expect to challenge these rules in federal court.
Paula Peebles, chair of the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Action Network, agreed. She said the ACLU is fighting a similar battle in Georgia.
"Everybody is depending on Pennsylvania to pull this election for the Senate," Peebles said. “But it sounds to me that it is a last ditch effort coming from the Pennsylvania GOP to suppress our votes. "Sometimes people are in a rush and they forget to put the dates on."
Since 2020, ACLU of Pennsylvania has represented several groups fighting this battle and it is expected to continue after the election, including the Black Political Empowerment Project and the League of Woman Voters. Civil right groups such as the NAACP are expected to join the fight.
Meanwhile, the Fetterman campaign asked a federal judge to allow the ballots, regardless of any technical mistakes.
According to Deeley, the city has released a list of the "spoiled" ballots on vote.phila.gov and voters who find the names on this list may come to the city’s Election Board office in Room 140, to request a new ballot at City Hall from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Dozens of voters visited City Hall over the weekend and on Monday to fix their ballots.
Voters unable to do so, can request a “Designated Agent Form,” to have someone pick up the new ballot for them.
Each ward leader was given a list that came out from the City Commissioners office to let them know which of the voters ballots are spoiled.
"We are calling the ward leaders, so they can call people and let them know there are two ways to cure it," said Democratic City Committee Chairman Robert A. Brady. "One is they have to go down to the City Commissioners office or they can vote provisional. People make mistakes. It’s convenient to do the write in ballot, but I like to go back to old school where we all come out and vote."
City Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th District, said that voting by mail can be complicated.
"Since election officials will not be allowed to count every mail-in ballot cast in Pennsylvania, it seems only fair to allow these voters the chance to repair an honest, minor mistake," Bass said. “Otherwise it looks like the Commonwealth is just going out of its way to disenfranchise the voter, when it should be bending over backward to make sure they are not punished for forgetting to sign or properly date their ballot, or put it in that secrecy envelope."
