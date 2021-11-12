The Philadelphia Police Department was ordered to provide officer misconduct information to the District Attorney's Office in a unanimous decision from the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.
This decision stems from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) keeping an internal private database that withholds pertinent information that may lead to convictions. The Police Misconduct Database (PMD) shielded the leak of exculpatory details out of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office (DAO).
Two precedents helped the courts reach their unanimous decision. First, in 1963 Brady v. Maryland, a Supreme Court case, it was determined that a government entity withholding information that leads to a guilty verdict violates any due process opportunity. Secondly in 1972, Giglio v. the United States argued that the prosecution failed to let the jury know there was a promise of leniency for cooperation and testimony. As a result, a retrial was needed because that violated due process. Because of this case, the term Giglio material is used to discuss any deals that witnesses in a criminal case have entered into with the government.
"Unquestionably, the District Attorney has an affirmative duty to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence, as well as evidence that could be used to impeach prosecution witnesses," the court said in a statement Wednesday.
"Whether that evidence is in possession of the Office of the District Attorney or the City itself and must provide that evidence to the accused. Furthermore, the City has a derivative duty to assist the District Attorney with fulfilling his constitutional obligation to criminal defendants, by providing the District Attorney, at his request, with information regarding such allegations," the court further stated.
Commonwealth Court judges offered the majority opinion that "allowing police officers to interject themselves into the District Attorney's Brady information disclosure decisions would run counter to Pennsylvania Supreme Court case law and inevitably lead to violations of criminal defendants' due process rights."
District Attorney Larry Krasner said he was pleased with the verdict, saying that the police department and prosecutors must support a fair process.
"Police and prosecutors are required to support a fair and open criminal justice process," Krasner said. "Which means no lying or cheating to get a conviction. But, unfortunately, hiding exculpatory evidence, coercing false testimony, putting up officers who lied during arrests on the stand is how this system operated for far too long, ruining untold lives and communities."
Since 2018, the DAO's Conviction Integrity Unit has exonerated 23 wrongfully convicted individuals. The Criminal Interdiction Unit report determined nearly all overturned convictions were official misconduct, such as withholding exculpatory evidence, coercing false confessions, or committing perjury.
