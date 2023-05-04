As Philadelphia gears up for major political changes following the election later this month, Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor has made a public plea for the state legislature to add financial literacy education to the state’s curriculum.
At Martin Luther King High School in Germantown on Thursday, DeFoor was joined by school officials, community activists and political leaders as he extolled the virtues of teaching Philadelphia’s young people financial literacy. He singled out the work that the organization Philadelphia Financial Scholars (PFS) has done to add these kinds of courses to curriculums in the Philadelphia School District.
“The Philadelphia School District and Philadelphia Financial Scholars are showing schools across the Commonwealth how to successfully incorporate financial education into their curriculum, so students are prepared for life after high school,” DeFoor said.
“One of the keys to Pennsylvania’s future success is for all of us to know where our money is going, and how it’s being spent and invested. What has become clear is that this education needs to start while our kids are in school so they can become adults who are financially secure and fiscally smart.”
PFS is an organization that offers financial and entrepreneurship education to students in the Philadelphia area and “includes curriculum and professional development for daily in-school financial literacy education, after-school entrepreneurship enrichment, a university hosted summer business accelerator, and evening empowerment workshops for adults in Philadelphia school communities,” according to a news release.
The PFS program partners with 19 high schools in Philadelphia, including King High, to teach financial literacy to more than 1,200 students.
DeFoor said that partnerships such as the one between PFS and the School District of Philadelphia are an important first step to making sure that all students in Pennsylvania have access to financial literacy education.
DeFoor, who is the first African American and person of color to win election to a statewide row office in Pennsylvania, said he is very passionate about financial literacy being taught to adults, teachers and Pennsylvania students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
According to state Rep. Darisha Parker, D-198th District, who was in attendance at the event, the successes that she has seen the PFS program achieve in Philadelphia have shown her the impact that financial literacy education can have on the lives of Philadelphia’s young people.
She said that moving forward she intends to work with the state legislature to make sure that this type of financial literacy course is added to every curriculum across the state.
“The mere fact that you have students that are learning about insurance and different things that we talk about on a legislative level, it’s very exciting and sometimes it’s overwhelming because sometimes you look around and you’re taking your lives for granted. But I’m looking at this financial program and I’m saying, ‘absolutely, job well done’,” Parker said.
“I’m looking forward (to) this partnership and making sure that our legislative body finances this beyond Philadelphia and makes sure that every child and every family knows how important it is and the value of a dollar.”
According to Abdourahim Sylla, a senior at King High School, getting to participate in a PFS financial literacy course over the last year has been “life changing” and made him feel much more confident in his financial future as he prepares for his freshman year at Lincoln University.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to take this class, and I wish that every student had the same chance to have this empowering experience. Financial literacy is so important, and it can make a huge difference in the lives of young adults like me,” the senior said. “So I urge schools across the city and the state to prioritize financial literacy education and give more students like me the chance to learn these valuable, necessary skills. I also urge students to take these classes seriously because it will change their lives.”
