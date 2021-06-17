The nonprofit that houses the headquarters of First Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in West Philadelphia is poised to get a brand new building but won’t own it for nearly a century.
Much remains unknown about the details of the forthcoming building at the First District Plaza at 3801 Market St., which will be built and maintained by the University of Pennsylvania Health System.
Penn Medicine spokesman Patrick Norton said in an email this week that planning for the new building at the site remains in the early phases. Specifics about the proposed structure's size and height, and whether Penn Medicine will raze the three-story brick building, were not yet certain.
What is certain is that the new building is expected to be completed by spring 2028 and will include a new medical office that will expand Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
First District Self Help Inc. is a year into a 99-year ground lease with Penn Medicine that paved the way for the new building. First District Self Help is a 501(c)(3) organization that serves as the operational hub of the First Episcopal District of the A.M.E. Church.
Under the agreement, which was penned in May 2020, the health system paid more than $17 million to First District Self Help to take ownership of the building.
At the end of the agreement, First District Self Help will assume ownership of the new building, Norton said.
First District Self Help will maintain ownership of the land but has shifted all building maintenance costs and management of the current building to the University of Pennsylvania Health System.
The Rev. Richard Stenhouse, chairman of the board of directors of First District Self Help, said on Wednesday the agreement was “in the best economic interest” of the organization but declined to elaborate.
Stenhouse declined to confirm or deny a 2019 report in The Christian Recorder, the A.M.E. Church's official bulletin, that Penn Medicine plans to tear down the existing building and erect a new structure estimated at 20 stories.
For the life of the agreement, First District Self Help can maintain its offices and banquet hall there rent-free, Norton said. In addition, the health system will dedicate 25,000 square feet of space on the first and second floor of the forthcoming building for First District Self Help.
Stenhouse said he had “no idea” whether First District Self Help would remain at its current site because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the plaza’s banquet hall unbooked for more than a year.
“We’ll have to wait to see. … Due to the pandemic, everything is on hold,” Stenhouse said. “Nothing has been decided because of the pandemic.”
Before the pandemic and the ground lease was signed, First District Self Help's expenses outran revenue, according to the organization's 2019 tax filing, the most recent on record.
That year, First District Self Help took in more than $2.2 million in revenue from rent, events held in its ballroom and other services, according to the tax filing. But its expenses, which included more than $540,000 to maintain the building, resulted in a nearly $7,500 deficit, according to the tax filing. The organization ran a nearly $23,000 deficit the previous year.
The Rev. Gregory Ingram, prelate of the First Episcopal District of the A.M.E. church, said he expected the church to maintain its offices at 3801 Market St. He declined to comment further, noting he was retiring in the coming days.
Norton said the health system will preserve the mural commemorating A.M.E. church founder, former slave and civil rights champion Richard Allen that’s located on the building along North 38th Street. The mural was unveiled in 2016.
Groups continue to occupy office space inside First District Plaza, including the A.M.E. church and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, the latter of which has served as the anchor tenant there since the early 1990s.
First District Plaza has been a mainstay in the Black community.
Opened in 1986, the plaza has 90,000 square feet of office space and underground parking in the well-heeled University City neighborhood. The 14,000-square-foot ballroom was the largest Black-owned banquet hall when it opened in 1990 and has hosted must-attend events for African Americans, including Divine Nine reunions, dances, parties and political fundraisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.