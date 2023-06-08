peco truck

PECO truck in the foreground, PECO worker in the background (Emma Lee/WHYY)

As Philadelphia heads into the summer months, PECO is giving out tips to customers to lower energy costs as the warmer weather hits the region.

Spokesperson Madison Davis said turning up the thermostat a few degrees when you’re not home is a good tip for lowering your bill, and using appliances wisely.

The Associated Press 

