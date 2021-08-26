Danielle McGinty faced the prospect of having her teenage son removed from her home last year.
At a time when Philadelphia public schools were holding classes virtually, her now 14-year-old son was arrested for boosting cars and selling drugs. But McGinty said instead of incarceration, the courts allowed her son to receive services and supervision through the nonprofit Philadelphia Youth Advocate Programs, or YAP.
The teenager, whose name The Philadelphia Tribune is withholding because he’s a minor, said that staying at home through the community-based program saved his relationship with his mother.
“That would have been something else” if he were removed from home, the teenager said. “I get severe separation anxiety when I’m away from my mom for too long and she has the same thing.”
McGinty and her teenage son were among the dozens of people who braved the high temperatures and humidity Thursday to attend YAP’s resilience and peace rally.
Young people played basketball and cornhole in the parking lot of YAP’s headquarters on the 900 block of Jefferson Street in North Philadelphia. Community organizations were on hand to offer services and YAP gave out free school supplies for students.
Fred Fogg, the assistant vice president of YAP’s regional offices, said YAP offers a range of services to young people in the criminal justice system in order to keep them in their communities, which is more cost effective than out-of-home placements.
While Fogg said he was encouraged by the Kenney administration’s boost in funding for community-based organizations and initiatives this year, he said more must be done to help at-risk youth “on the fringe” of entering the criminal justice system.
“Right now, there’s less of a focus on incarcerating young people for some of the minor offenses, which is great, but you also have to put dollars in the communities to make sure young people get what they need before they get in the system in the first place,” Fogg said.
YAP, which has been in Philadelphia since the 1970s, serves between 150 and 200 young people. The program also provides supervision to young people and organizes daily activities.
McGinty’s son said YAP staff pick him up daily to take part in a range of activities, like visiting Sky Zone Trampoline Park, playing basketball, or going to a movie theater. The teenager said he liked the program because “it keeps me off the streets.”
McGinty, a single parent, also credited YAP for helping strengthen her relationship with her son.
“They’re helping me build him into a man because I couldn’t do it on my own, I’m going to be totally honest,” she said.
The shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions halted some of YAP’s in-person programming last year, Fogg said. He said he believed the effects of the pandemic may have contributed to the rise in gun violence in the city.
“I think as things begin to open up again,” Fogg said, “and we’re able to connect with these young people and they’re not so socially isolated — [when] they can get out and do things again and we’re occupying their time with positive things — that’ll begin to affect some of the violence in the community.”
Karemma Williams, a North Philadelphia native, said she spent four years in YAP between the ages of 15 and 19 after getting caught up in the criminal justice system. Now 30, Williams credits the program with saving her life.
While at YAP, she recalled visiting halfway homes for formerly incarcerated women in North Philadelphia to hear their stories, which she said “opened my eyes.”
“A lot of those girls don’t end up like me. I mean, I made it out,” she said.
