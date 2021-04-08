Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, and community leaders held a Peace Not Guns call-to-action meeting Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Hawthorne Recreation Center, at 12th and Carpenter streets, in South Philadelphia. This was the third in a series of community conversations being held throughout the 2nd District from now until September. During the events, residents share their suggestions on ways to stop violence in Philadelphia. Johnson said this series will help him form public safety requests for the upcoming city budget talks.
“My Peace Not Guns call-to-action meetings at playgrounds throughout the 2nd District this spring and summer are meant to bring our citizens together to come up with ways to stop the gun violence impacting our city,” said Johnson, chairman of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. “As we can see from the events on April 5 where Jhalil Shands was ambushed, shot and killed while walking with his girlfriend in the Old City section of Philadelphia, the COVID-19 coronavirus isn't the only crisis impacting our city.
“We have reached an emergency status when it comes to gun violence and all Philadelphians must work together to create a short-term and long-term plan to address this senseless gun violence.”
